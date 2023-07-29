UK strikes: List of upcoming industrial action

All the strike action set for coming weeks.

As we move into August, the wave of strikes that have taken place across the UK, not seen on that scale for 40 years, is set to continue in the many sectors.

Here are the dates of forthcoming industrial action.

Junior doctors

It was announced this week that junior doctors in England are to carry out a four-day walkout in August, as the dispute over pay shows no sign of being resolved. The British Medical Association (BMA) announced that the strike will begin at 7am on August 11 and run until 7am on August 15.

Amazon workers

Staff at two Amazon depots in the Midlands are to strike in early August.

GMB union announced that more than 1,000 members are expected to walk out in warehouses in Coventry and Staffordshire next month. Employees are asking for their hourly pay to rise from £10.50 to £15. The calls follow a rise of 50 pence an hour that was offered by Amazon at the Coventry warehouse.

Union members in Rugeley, Staffordshire will strike on August 3 and 4, with staff at the Coventry centre walking out on August 4 and 5.

The strike action will mark the one-year anniversary of the large protest that took place at an Amazon warehouse in Tilbury, in the southeast.

Rachel Fagan, GMB senior organiser, said: “One year ago, Amazon workers downed tools in disgust after managers announced one of the world’s wealthiest companies would be offering a pay rise of just 35p.

“Twelve months on and Amazon is now facing the biggest week of industrial action in the company’s history – across two sites.”

Airport staff

Hundreds of workers at Gatwick Airport are set to take to the picket lines into August. Employees of ASC, Menies Aviation and GCS have been involved in wage negotiations since January. The strikes began on July 28 and will run until August 1, and will be following by another four-day walkout from August 4 until August 8.

Rail strikes

The last of the latest round of rail strikes is taking place today – July 29. The industrial action has involved 20,000 rail workers across 14 train companies.

Members of ASLEF, the union for train drivers, will be walking out from July 31 to August 5. Further action it due to be held from August 7 until August 12.

Whilst not yet fully confirmed, it is likely that the following train operating companies will be affected and not expecting to be able to run their full timetable.

Chiltern Railways

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Great Western Railway

Great Northern

Southern

South Western Railway (including Island Line)

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

The following train operating companies might also be affected. They are currently expecting to be able to run their full timetable although they might experience short notice cancellations.

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Northern

Southeastern

West Midlands Railway

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

