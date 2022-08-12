Full list of all the upcoming strike dates

From the RMT to Unite, and from the CWU to Unison - trade unions are gearing up for an intensification of strike action

In what has been branded a ‘hot strike summer’, the UK’s trade unions have been increasingly assertive in their campaigns to defend the pay, pensions, jobs and conditions of their members. From rail workers to posties, workers across the country and in a range of sectors are taking industrial action in the coming weeks and months.

Here’s a list of all the upcoming strike dates, along with details where picket lines will be so you can show your solidarity with the striking workers.

When are ASLEF members going on strike?

ASLEF members at nine rail companies – Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Train – will be on strike on August 13. ASLEF represents train drivers. Details and locations of ASLEF pickets can be found here.

When are RMT members going on strike?

RMT members have been engaged in a protracted dispute with Network Rail and the train operators for several months. In August, over 40,000 RMT members will walk out across the country. They’ll be on strike on August 18 and August 20. RMT represents workers in the transport sector.

When are TSSA members going on strike?

TSSA members at Network Rail, Avanti West Coast, c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern will be on strike alongside RMT members on August 18 and August 20. TSSA represents administrative, managerial, professional and technical workers on the railways.

When are CWU members going on strike?

Around 115,000 CWU members at Royal Mail will be going on strike for four days. Postal workers will walk out on August 26, August 31, September 8 and September 9. The CWU represents workers in the communications sectors.

When are Unite members going on strike?

Unite is a general private sector union which has recently won major pay awards from employers as a result of industrial action. Its members in a range of different workplaces are set to go on strike in the coming weeks.

Unite members at DHL Services at Spirit Aerosystems in Northern Ireland will go on strike for a full week from August 15 .

. Unite members employed by Network Rail will be joining the rail strikes alongside the TSSA and RMT on August 18 and August 20.

Over 1,000 Unite members on the London Underground and at Transport for London will go on strike on August 19 .

. London bus workers represented by Unite will be taking strike action on August 19 and August 20 .

. Over 1,900 workers at the port of Felixstowe will walk out for eight days from August 21 to August 29 .

. Unite members at Cooperative Funeral Care will go on strike from August 22-29 .

. 1,500 bin workers will go on strike across 15 Scottish councils from August 24-31 .

. Unite members at the University of Dundee will take continuous strike action from August 25 .

. Bin workers in Newham will go on strike from August 27-September 3 .

. 900 Arriva bus workers will take strike action in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. Strike dates are yet to be confirmed.

When are Unison members going on strike?

Unison is a general union for workers in public services – including those that have been outsourced. Its members at a number of different employers will be taking strike action in the coming weeks.

180 staff at exam board AQA will be going on strike from August 12-15, August 17-21 and August 24-28 . The strike dates coincide with when students receive both receive GCSE and A-Level results.

. The strike dates coincide with when students receive both receive GCSE and A-Level results. Waste workers in eight Scottish Councils represented by Unison will walk out on August 26-29 and September 7-10.

When are GMB members going on strike?

Waste workers represented by GMB will be joining the strikes this summer, with staff at 16 Councils walking out from August 26-29 and again from September 7-10. GMB is a general union.

When are UCU members going on strike?

UCU represents academic staff at universities and colleges. Presently, the UCU has not confirmed strike dates. However, it is planning to hold a national ballot for strike action in September.

When are NEU members going on strike?

Education workers represented by the the National Education Union (NEU) do not currently have a mandate for strike action. However, the union has confirmed it will be balloting its members for strike action in the autumn.

When are RCN members going on strike?

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has never taken strike action across England, Wales and Scotland. However, this autumn, nurses will be asked if they wish to go on strike, with the ballot closing in mid-October.

When are PCS members going on strike?

PCS represents civil servants. Over the coming weeks, workers are set to go on strike at a number of different workplaces.

PCS members at Hinduja Global Solutions providing back office functions for the Disclosure and Barring Services will walk out for six days from August 15-20 .

. Legal advisers and court associates in magistrates’ courts recently voted to go on strike. Strike dates are yet to be set.

When are FBU members going on strike?

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) does not currently have a strike mandate. However, the union has begun the process to begin balloting firefighters for national strike action.

When are NASUWT members going on strike?

The NASUWT represents teachers. It currently does not have a mandate for strike action. However, it has said that it intends to launch a national ballot for industrial action in November if the government fails to meet its pay demands.

When are NUJ members going on strike?

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) represents journalists and people who work in publishing. NUJ members at the Scotsman and other Scottish newspapers have voted for strike action. Strikes are yet to be set.

Elsewhere, the NUJ is balloting members for strike action at Reach plc. Reach is the UK’s biggest commercial news publisher, which owns the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and a number of regional titles including the Manchester Evening News.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

