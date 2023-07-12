Royal Mail dispute ends as postal workers accept pay deal

Union issues stark warning to Royal Mail Group bosses

Postal workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay deal which puts an end to postal strike action and the drawn-out national dispute between the CWU union and Royal Mail Group.

Over 115,000 workers were involved in strike action which stretched over 18 days towards the end of last year. Postal staff will now receive a 10% pay increase and a one-off lump sum payment of £500 under the agreement.

The deal also agrees to later delivery start times from March 2024, new seasonal working patterns and no compulsory redundancies. More regular Sunday working was also a condition of the agreement.

Workers voted by 75.84% to accept the deal on a 67% turnout, with CWU general secretary Dave Ward calling the dispute, ‘the most challenging period in both the history of the union and the company.’

Royal Mail bosses have been issued a stark warning from the union in light of the disputes end, as the union stated that the company will be ‘finished forever’ if the next CEO repeats the ‘same old mantras’ from before.

Former CEO of Royal Mail Simon Thompson resigned in May, amid heavy criticism for his running of the company over tracking workers and his £140,000 bonus. Ward had accused him of being, ‘responsible for the relentless attacks that have taken place in the workplace on our members’.

Commenting of the agreement, Dave Ward said the appointment of a new CEO will be the ‘most important ever’. He also took fire at Royal Mail Group accusing them of a ‘lack of integrity’ and said the results represented the ‘start of the union reconnecting in every workplace’.

“Our members will know it doesn’t end with today’s result – we all know what is going on in workplaces across the UK and we are going to deal with it,” said Dave Ward.

“Many workers simply do not trust Royal Mail Group because of the company’s lack of integrity and the way they are being treated.

“Some wanted more from an agreement. Others find the prospect of changes such as later finishes unpalatable.

“Our job in the coming weeks and months is to make sure their voices continue to be heard.

“Far from being an endorsement of the actions of Royal Mail Group, this result will be the start of the union reconnecting in every workplace.

“We want our reps and members back to work through the independent review.

“We want branches holding meetings locally and putting forward our own ideas and solutions within the framework of the agreement.

“Turning this company around and shifting management attitudes was never going to be a light switch moment.

“The truth is that the appointment of the new CEO of Royal Mail Group is the most important ever.

“If the new CEO is someone that wants to take the workforce with them then this company can have a bright future. If the same old mantras continue then Royal Mail Group as we know will be finished forever.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

