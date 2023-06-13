Nadine Dorries blasts Tory posh boys for blocking her peerage

“She’s a Tory MP! She does not have an issue with posh boys.”

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has slammed Tory posh boys for blocking her from being elevated to the House of Lords.

Dorries had believed she would be on Boris Johnson’s honours list, but Downing Street refused to add her name along with other MPs including Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams, prompting her to quit as an MP.

In a subsequent interview, she took aim at the posh boys of the Tory party, including Sunak, who went to Winchester and Oxford, for blocking her peerage. She also took a swipe at James Forsyth, one of Sunak’s closest aides for also standing in her way.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, she said: “This story is about a girl from Breck Road in Liverpool who worked every day of her life since she was 14 years old, had something offered to her … people from that background don’t get offered … removed by two privileged posh boys who went to Winchester and Oxford, and taken away duplicitously and cruelly because they have known for months that it wasn’t the case. And yet they let me and they let Boris Johnson continue to believe that was the case.”

Her comments did lead to ridicule, with Danny Finkelstein telling Times Radio: “She’s a Tory MP! She does not have an issue with posh boys.”

Faiza Shaheen, Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in Chingford & Woodford Green tweeted: “It’s not just Nadine Dorries brass neck here where she assumes she deserves to be on the House of Lords that’s breathtaking, it’s the conflation of the social mobility argument with being part of elite institutions designed to retain unearned privilege and power!”

I find it very hard to believe that Nadine Dorries gives a damn about class inequalities in the UK, having propped up old Etonian Boris Johnson and successive Tory governments which have pushed millions of children and working class communities into poverty.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

