Tory MP slams Nadine Dorries for going missing from Parliament over last 6 months

Tory MPs are beginning to get really frustrated at Nadine Dorries, as the arch Boris Johnson loyalist refuses to officially quit as an MP in a bid to cause maximum damage to Rishi Sunak, despite announcing she was leaving Parliament immediately.

Dorries, who was left fuming after being left off Boris Johnson’s honours list, blaming the posh boys of the Tory party, including Sunak, for blocking her peerage, announced last week that she would ‘immediately step down’.

However, she is yet to hand in her official resignation and has now decided that she will only quit as an MP once she has answers from ministers about why she did not get a peerage.

She tweeted yesterday: “There is much speculation about the time at which I become appointed the bailiff of Northstead Manor, as part of the arcane resignation process when standing down as an MP.

“To put an end to this … I am awaiting responses to my subject access requests submitted to Holac [the House of Lords appointment committee], cabinet secretary and the Cabinet Office, where I will then take the time to properly consider the information I am provided.

“I have requested copies of WhatsApps, text messages, all emails and minutes of meetings both formal and informal with names of senior figures unredacted. My office continues to function as normal and will of course continue to serve my constituents of Mid Bedfordshire as we have done for the last 18 yrs until this time.

“It is absolutely my intention to resign, but given what I know to be true and the number of varying and conflicting statements issued by No 10 since the weekend, this process is now sadly necessary.”

That news has been met with much frustration among Tory MPs, with one slamming her for failing to properly represent her constituents.

Tory MP Aaron Bell told Radio 4′s World At One programme: “I think it would be good for her constituency in Mid Bedfordshire… if they could have proper representation, because Nadine’s barely been seen in parliament these last six months while she’s been earning money on telly.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

