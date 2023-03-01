Nadine Dorries hasn’t spoken in House of Commons for 8 months

She's facing calls to return her salary

Staunch Boris Johnson ally and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hasn’t spoken in the House of Commons for almost eight months, the Mirror has revealed. The news has sparked calls that she should return the salary she receives as an MP.

Dorries last spoke in the Commons on 7 July 2022, the day Johnson resigned as prime minister. According to the Mirror, she has only voted in the Commons on two days since the summer.

Earlier this year, Dorries began presenting a show on the Rupert Murdoch owned Talk TV. Johnson was the first guest on her show.

Someone described by the Mirror as a ‘Tory source’ has said “Nadine’s constituents in Mid Bedfordshire might wonder if she cares more about her new TV show and stumping for past prime ministers than she does representing their views in Parliament. If she doesn’t want to do her day job, she should hand back her MP salary and let someone else do it.”

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats Daisy Cooper told the Mirror: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, local people need MPs to help them. Instead, Nadine Dorries is too busy stuffing her pockets in TV studios. Rishi Sunak should have the guts to remove the Conservative whip.”

Dorries has confirmed that she will not be re-standing as an MP at the next general election.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Dawson / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons

