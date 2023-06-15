Privileges Committee finds that Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over partygate

The Committee recommended that had Boris still been a sitting MP that he would have been suspended for 90 days.

The Privileges Committee has found that Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street on numerous occasions.

The 30,000-word report also revealed that the Committee recommended that had Boris still been a sitting MP that he would have been suspended for 90 days. It wrote: “We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this committee.”

The committee also recommended that Johnson should have his access to Parliament as a former MP revoked.

The scathing report, which was made up of a majority of Conservatives and was unanimous in its verdict, also found that Johnson’s contempt has no precedent. It stated:

“The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government.

“There is no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House.”

The main findings of the report concluded that Johnson:

• Deliberately misled the house on multiple occasions

• Committed further contempt in his conduct last week by impugning the committee, thereby undermining the democratic process of the House

• Was complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee

This is as damning as it gets. A committee of MPs finding that Johnson misled MPs, then misled a committee, and also tried to undermine the democratic process.

More to follow

