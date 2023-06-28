MUST WATCH: Rishi Sunak given brutal summary of his economic leadership

'He is literally the worst person to be leading our country'

Labour MP Chris Bryant offered the Prime Minster a brutal summary of his leadership in a devastatingly effective takedown of Rishi Sunak at PMQs today.

We can expect the usually back and forth of insults during Prime Minister’s Questions, but Bryant delivered a succinct and cutting analysis of Sunak’s time in office and the current financial position the country is in.

Bryant started by stating how long the Prime Minster had been responsible for the UK economy so far – 1,323 days – before diving into what Sunak has ‘delivered’ during this time.

“The Prime Minister has had responsibility for the UK country now for 1,323 days. And he’s delivered,” started Bryant.

“He’s delivered the largest national peace time debt ever. The largest tax burden since the second world war. The highest core inflation since 1991. The fastest interest rises since 1989, and the biggest fall in living standards in our history.

“So will he stop lecturing my constituents about holding their nerve, ditch the lame excuses and admit that he is literally the worst person to be leading our country through a cost-of-living crisis.”

Sunak offered a laugh in response and said the opposition party would ‘offer far worse’.

The Prime Minster was accused of patronising the public after he told homeowners and businesses struggling against rising interest rates to, ‘hold your nerve’ on Sunday. During PMQs today Keir Starmer said Sunak should locate his nerve instead of telling the public to hold theirs.

Watch the full video below:

It’s time for the PM to ditch the excuses and admit he's the worst person to be leading this country through a cost of living crisis because he created it. pic.twitter.com/o5izps7qlf — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 28, 2023

Image credit: The Guardian / YouTube screenshot

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

