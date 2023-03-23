Rishi Sunak earned nearly £5 Million in the last 3 Years

On the money he made, Sunak paid income tax and capital gains tax totalling £1,053,060.

Rishi Sunak, the richest Prime Minister in UK history, raked in nearly £5 million over the last three years, while ordinary people suffer from a cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister’s tax returns show just how out of touch he is with the plight of ordinary people. Between 2019/20 and 2021/22, Sunak received £1,006,374 in income, plus £3,760,588 in capital gains.

Sunak released his tax returns after coming under growing pressure to do so, after it was revealed that his wife Akshata Murty, had non-dom status.

Commenting on the revelations, a Labour Party source told Huff Post UK: “So while Sunak was jacking up everyone else’s tax, he was paying a tax rate of about 22% on millions of pounds of income.”

The Prime Minister’s earnings will reinforce once more just how out of touch he is with the plight of ordinary people.

He previously boasted about taking money away from ‘deprived urban areas’ and handing it over to wealthy towns.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

