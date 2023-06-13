Daily Mail roasted for blaming the Labour Party for country’s problems

'The Daily Mail in full self-satire mode'

The Daily Mail is once again being brutally mocked for producing an out of touch front page which seems to forget that the Tories have been in power for the last 13 years.

The paper ran the headline ‘A vision of Keir’s Britain?’ as it attacked small boat crossings and protests by Just Stop Oil, claiming that the Labour Party had opposed plans to crackdown on both.

The government’s legislation aimed at cracking down on small boats has already been condemned by a number of human rights organisations and the UN for potentially breaking international law, while it also implements some of the most draconian policies yet to undermine the right to protest.

Reacting to the Daily Mail front page, Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “This is crackers. This is literally Tory Britain’, while campaign group Best for Britain wrote: “An astonishing front page. Since the line ‘it is all the fault of the previous Labour government’ no longer works, after thirteen years, current failure is now the fault of a possible future Labour government.”

Another social media user wrote in response to the front page: “The Daily Mail in full self-satire mode, deliberately forgetting that the Tories have been in power for 13 years.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

