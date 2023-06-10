‘Brexit Has Failed’ poster campaign proves a crowd-pleaser, even in Brexit-backing towns

As polling shows Brexit regret has reached record levels, the billboard campaign highlighting Farage’s new slogan has been well-received, even in Leave-voting strongholds.

A new campaign launched by the political campaign group Led By Donkeys is coming along nicely. It involves the installation of posters across the UK, promoting Nigel Farage’s new three-word slogan ‘Brexit has failed.’

A crowdfunder was set up to raise money to fund the campaign following the former UKIP leader’s appearance on Newsnight when he admitted that Brexit had failed. On May 31, the crowdfunder reached its target, having successfully raised £81,824 donated by 3823 supporters in just 14 days.

Having secured the funds without too much trouble, 150 billboards sharing Farage’s new slogan have been erected up and down the country. Everywhere from Hartlepool to Kilmarnock, Worthing to Norwich, now have a ‘Brexit has failed’ poster on the side of buildings, much to the delight of many onlookers.

A billboard was installed near the train station in Salisbury this week, where 52 percent of people had backed Brexit in the EU referendum in 2016.

A similar poster went up on the side of a building next to a busy road in Eastbourne. Despite having voted in favour to leave the EU by 30,700 votes to 22,845 Remain votes, the people of Eastbourne have been sharing their approval of the giant billboard, tweeting selfies with the poster in the background, alongside the hashtag #BrexitHasFailed.

Meanwhile, residents of Stoke, where 64.9 percent of voters backed Leave in the EU referendum, are keen to host a poster.

“Has Stoke on Trent got one, or potentially getting one? We definitely need one!” someone posted, suggesting sentiment towards Britain’s departure from the EU in the country’s so-called ‘Brexit capital’ is changing.

In Hull, where over two-thirds of people voted Leave, residents have been sharing their support towards the campaign.

“Saw one of these in Hull earlier today. Was absolutely brilliant. Great work @LedByDonkeys,” wrote one impressed passer-by.

The wave of support for the campaign, even in Leave-voting communities like Eastbourne, somewhat confirms the statistic that was presented to Nigel Farage by presenter Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, that one in five Leave voters now regret their decision.

In fact, recent polling that shows Brexit regret has reached record levels. Just 9 percent of Britons think the decision to leave the EU has been more of a success than a failure. According to a YouGov survey, 62 percent of people describe Brexit as more of a flop – including 37% of Leave voters.

The polling shows the number of people who believe it was right to leave the EU has dropped to 31%, its lowest ever level.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.