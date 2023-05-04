What time will we get the local election results?

The full list of declaration times

Voters have been going to the polls today to elect over 8,000 councillors in England. 230 local authorities have elections, in which the public will determine how local services are run for the next four years.

People have until 10pm to cast their votes in the first election conducted under new rules requiring voters to show photo ID at the polling station. While some results will come in overnight, the vast majority of councils will be counting the votes from Friday morning.

Here’s the full run down on when councils will be declaring their results, according to the PA:

12:30am – Broxbourne

– Broxbourne 1:00am – Castle Point, Rushmoor, South Tyneside

– Castle Point, Rushmoor, South Tyneside 1:30am – Basildon, Halton, Harlow, Hartlepool, Sunderland,

– Basildon, Halton, Harlow, Hartlepool, Sunderland, 2:00am – Brentwood, Chorley, Havant, Ipswich, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Portsmouth, Redditch, Rochford, Tamworth , Thurrock

– Brentwood, Chorley, Havant, Ipswich, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Portsmouth, Redditch, Rochford, Tamworth , Thurrock 2:30am – Exeter, Hart, Lincoln, North East Lincolnshire, Sandwell, Sefton, Stevenage

– Exeter, Hart, Lincoln, North East Lincolnshire, Sandwell, Sefton, Stevenage 2:45am – Kingston-upon-Hull, Worcester

– Kingston-upon-Hull, Worcester 3:00am – Boston, Eastleigh, North Lincolnshire, North West Leicestershire, Peterborough, South Holland

– Boston, Eastleigh, North Lincolnshire, North West Leicestershire, Peterborough, South Holland 3:15am – Colchester, Salford

– Colchester, Salford 3:30am – Cotswold, Dudley, Hertsmere, Reading

– Cotswold, Dudley, Hertsmere, Reading 4:00am – Bolton, Braintree, Coventry, North Devon, North Norfolk, Plymouth, Southend-on-Sea

– Bolton, Braintree, Coventry, North Devon, North Norfolk, Plymouth, Southend-on-Sea 4:30am – Bassetlaw, Dacorum, Hinckley & Bosworth

– Bassetlaw, Dacorum, Hinckley & Bosworth 5:00am – Ashfield, Bath & North East Somerset, East Hertfordshire, Telford & Wrekin, Tendring, Windsor & Maidenhead Royal

– Ashfield, Bath & North East Somerset, East Hertfordshire, Telford & Wrekin, Tendring, Windsor & Maidenhead Royal 5:30am – West Lindsey

– West Lindsey 6:00am – South Gloucestershire, South Kesteven, Stoke-on-Trent, Tameside

– South Gloucestershire, South Kesteven, Stoke-on-Trent, Tameside 6:30am – Medway

– Medway 9:00am – East Lindsey

– East Lindsey 12:00pm – Herefordshire, Rossendale

– Herefordshire, Rossendale 12:30pm – Gateshead, Manchester, Worthing

– Gateshead, Manchester, Worthing 1pm – Bracknell Forest, Broadland, Cannock Chase, North Tyneside, Runnymede, Solihull, South Norfolk, Stratford-on-Avon

– Bracknell Forest, Broadland, Cannock Chase, North Tyneside, Runnymede, Solihull, South Norfolk, Stratford-on-Avon 1:30pm – Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Folkestone & Hythe, Maidstone, North Warwickshire, Teignbridge, Walsall

– Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Folkestone & Hythe, Maidstone, North Warwickshire, Teignbridge, Walsall 2:00pm – Crawley, East Devon, East Staffordshire, Fenland, Hyndburn, Knowsley, Lichfield, Maldon, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, Rugby, South Staffordshire, Tewkesbury, Torbay, Torridge, Warwick, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield

– Crawley, East Devon, East Staffordshire, Fenland, Hyndburn, Knowsley, Lichfield, Maldon, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, Rugby, South Staffordshire, Tewkesbury, Torbay, Torridge, Warwick, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield 2:30pm – Blackpool, East Cambridgeshire, Norwich, Preston, Reigate & Banstead

– Blackpool, East Cambridgeshire, Norwich, Preston, Reigate & Banstead 3:00pm – Barnsley, Breckland, Calderdale, Canterbury, Darlington, Derbyshire Dales, Epping Forest, Erewash, Forest of Dean, Kirklees, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Sevenoaks, Slough, Stafford, Surrey Heath, Tandridge, Tunbridge Wells, Wealden, West Devon, West Suffolk, Wokingham, Wychavon

– Barnsley, Breckland, Calderdale, Canterbury, Darlington, Derbyshire Dales, Epping Forest, Erewash, Forest of Dean, Kirklees, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Sevenoaks, Slough, Stafford, Surrey Heath, Tandridge, Tunbridge Wells, Wealden, West Devon, West Suffolk, Wokingham, Wychavon 3:30pm – North Hertfordshire, Oadby & Wigston, Pendle, West Lancashire

– North Hertfordshire, Oadby & Wigston, Pendle, West Lancashire 4:00pm – Ashford, Blaby, Bromsgrove, Cambridge, Chesterfield, Dover, Gravesham, Great Yarmouth, Harborough, Malvern Hills, Melton, Mid Suffolk, North East Derbyshire, North Somerset, Nottingham, Oldham, Redcar & Cleveland, Ribble Valley, Rochdale, Rutland, Sheffield, South Hams, St Albans, Three Rivers, Tonbridge & Malling, Vale of White Horse, West Oxfordshire, Wigan, Wirral, Woking

– Ashford, Blaby, Bromsgrove, Cambridge, Chesterfield, Dover, Gravesham, Great Yarmouth, Harborough, Malvern Hills, Melton, Mid Suffolk, North East Derbyshire, North Somerset, Nottingham, Oldham, Redcar & Cleveland, Ribble Valley, Rochdale, Rutland, Sheffield, South Hams, St Albans, Three Rivers, Tonbridge & Malling, Vale of White Horse, West Oxfordshire, Wigan, Wirral, Woking 4:30pm – Arun, Bradford, Broxtowe, Chichester, Elmbridge, Rushcliffe, South Oxfordshire, Stockport 16:30 Swindon

– Arun, Bradford, Broxtowe, Chichester, Elmbridge, Rushcliffe, South Oxfordshire, Stockport 16:30 Swindon 5:00pm – Babergh, Basingstoke & Deane, Bolsover, Brighton & Hove, Bury, Central Bedfordshire, Charnwood, Chelmsford, Cherwell, Dartford, Derby, Eastbourne, Epsom & Ewell, Fylde, Horsham, Leeds, Leicester, Lewes, Liverpool, Luton, Mole Valley, North Kesteven, Southampton, Stockton-on-Tees, Swale, Uttlesford, Wolverhampton, Wyre Forest, Wyre

– Babergh, Basingstoke & Deane, Bolsover, Brighton & Hove, Bury, Central Bedfordshire, Charnwood, Chelmsford, Cherwell, Dartford, Derby, Eastbourne, Epsom & Ewell, Fylde, Horsham, Leeds, Leicester, Lewes, Liverpool, Luton, Mole Valley, North Kesteven, Southampton, Stockton-on-Tees, Swale, Uttlesford, Wolverhampton, Wyre Forest, Wyre 5:30pm -East Hampshire, Gedling, High Peak, Staffordshire Moorlands, Wakefield

-East Hampshire, Gedling, High Peak, Staffordshire Moorlands, Wakefield 5:45pm – Spelthorne

– Spelthorne 6:00pm – Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole, Cheshire West & Chester, East Riding of Yorkshire, East Suffolk, Guildford, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, Lancaster, Mid Devon, New Forest, Rother, South Derbyshire, South Ribble, Test Valley, Thanet, Trafford, Waverley, West Berkshire, Winchester

– Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole, Cheshire West & Chester, East Riding of Yorkshire, East Suffolk, Guildford, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, Lancaster, Mid Devon, New Forest, Rother, South Derbyshire, South Ribble, Test Valley, Thanet, Trafford, Waverley, West Berkshire, Winchester 7:00pm – Amber Valley, Bedford, Mid Sussex

– Amber Valley, Bedford, Mid Sussex 7:30pm – Cheshire East 7:30pm

– Cheshire East 7:30pm 8:00pm – York

All times listed above are subject to change.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

