Nigel Farage launches bizarre tirade about the flags on Joe Biden’s car

Former UKIP leader turned GB News anchor Nigel Farage will long be remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to fanatically campaigning for Britain’s exit from the European Union. We may now have caught a glimpse of what he will turn his political energies next – revealing the supposed truth behind US President Joe Biden’s attitude to the UK.

On his GB News show, Farage dedicated a segment to his assessment of Biden’s views. The smoking gun? The flags on the front of the presidential car on his visit to the island of Ireland.

Introducing the segment, Farage said: “There’s been acres of speculation as to whether Joe Biden is anti-British. Some even speculated that he hated the United Kingdom”.

Farage then went on to say that there is “pretty conclusive evidence [..] that suggests he did wilfully snub the Union Flag when he was in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening”.

The segment goes on to forensically examine the flags placed on the cars of Barack Obama and Joe Biden on recent visits to the UK. GB News helpfully tells us that Obama’s visit to Northern Ireland saw the presidential car adorned with a Union Flag, as did Biden’s visit to Scotland in 2021.

Farage concludes: “So when he’s in Scotland, Joe Biden flies the Union Flag, and when he’s in the Republic of Ireland as he was yesterday and today, well it’s pretty clear what he flies there, because there he flies the American flag and – yes – the Irish national flag or Tricolour if you prefer.

“But on Tuesday night, in Northern Ireland, what did ‘The Beast’ have in terms of flags? And here it is – here’s the evidence we need. There’s the American flag – the stars and stripes. And there is a flag with a presidential seal.

“He wilfully and deliberately chose and opted, along with the White House, not to fly the Union Flag.

“Now, staying a member of the union is perhaps even more controversial in Scotland than it is in some ways – or numerically at least – in Northern Ireland. I believe this to be a deliberate snub.”

With the evidence presented, the segment then took commentary from the former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster. The former DUP leader is now also a presenter on GB News alongside Farage.

Never one to miss an opportunity to express outrage over flags, Foster said: “I think we need to find out why that was the case and his administration should be asked why he did not think it suitable to fly the national flag of Northern Ireland when he was in this jurisdiction. Because – I hope it’s not the case – that he doesn’t recognise Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, which of course is part of the Belfast Agreement, but it would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say in relation to this issue.”

GB News as ever covering the stories that really matter.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

