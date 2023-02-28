Strike dates: A further 33,000 civil servants to join 15 March strike

They will join the 100,000 PCS members already set to strike on Budget Day

A further 33,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will strike on 15 March after 100% of areas balloted voted in favour of strike action.

They will join the 100,000 civil servants who are already set to strike on Budget Day.

PCS members in 9 more employers including HMRC will now strike and members in four other groups have also voted to take action short of strike.

Members are calling for a 10% pay increase in-line with inflation, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to civil service redundancy pay.

Civil servants have seen their salaries fall by between 12% and 23% in real terms since 2010 as their wages battle against high inflation.

They will also be joined on the day by civil servants who are members of the union Prospect, who also announced an overwhelming mandate for strike action.

Prospect members were voted on taking strike action and action short of a strike.

Turnout was 72%, with 80% of members voted in favour of strike action, while 92% voted in favour of action short of a strike.

Their members will walk out on Wednesday 15 March too, with action short of a strike taking place from Thursday 16 March, which involves working to contracted hours and overtime bans.

Their members in the public sector have seen a decline in their income of up to 26% over the past 13 years, according to Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect.

Clancy said: “Poor pay and declining morale represent an existential threat to the Civil Service’s ability to function, and to our ability to regulate and deliver on the government’s priorities.

“Bills are rocketing and pay is falling ever further behind the private sector leaving our members with no option but to take industrial action.

“We will continue our campaign until the government comes up with a meaningful offer.

“If it doesn’t do so soon, we may be left with no Civil Service to protect.”

See the full list of all those taking strike action on 15 March so far, here.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

