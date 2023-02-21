Breaking: Independent watchdog slams government assessment of Strikes Bill as “not fit for purpose”

Government-appointed body gives ministers the red card on Strikes Bill

The government’s independent watchdog has slammed an impact assessment for the anti-strike laws as “not fit for purpose” and issued it a red card.

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC) gave the damning analysis of the government’s Minimum Service Levels Bill’s impact assessment today, as the anti-strike legislation begins its passage through the House of Lords.

Ahead of the publication of the legislation’s impact assessment which is due to be published imminently, the RPC issued it a Red rating citing an, ‘insufficient assessment of the impacts of the Bill on small and micro businesses’.

The report also commented on the shortened timescale of the bill, as the government has sought to push it through parliament at a rapid rate.

The analysis said this has meant they were not able to issue an Initial Review Notice period which might have allowed for improvements to the IA.

The TUC has accused the government of ducking scrutiny and ‘shortcutting’ normal scrutiny procedures.

Paul Nowak, TUC General Secretary said it was telling that the government’s own independent watchdog gave the bill a red card.

Nowak said: “Ministers are trying to keep parliamentarians and the public in the dark about this draconian legislation – which is a direct attack on our fundamental right to strike.

“Ministers must come clean about the true nature of this nasty Bill. They must not be allowed to duck scrutiny.”

More to follow soon.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.