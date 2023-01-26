EXCLUSIVE: Voters say government has treated striking workers unfairly, poll finds

The public isn't on the side of the government.

More voters believe that the government has treated striking workers unfairly than those who think its response has been fair, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, found that 47% of voters believe that the government has treated workers taking industrial action unfairly while just 41% say they have been treated fairly.

Among 18 to 24 year olds, 53% of those asked think that the government has acted unfairly, as do just over half of 45 to 54 year olds (51%).

When it comes to party affiliation there is a clear dividing line, with 66% of Labour voters saying that they believe that the government has treated those taking strike action unfairly while just 24% of Tory voters believe the same. 55% of Lib Dem voters also think the government has been unfair as do 64% of Green Party voters.

Recent weeks and months have seen NHS workers, civil servants, border staff and nurses take strike action, with unions coordinating for the biggest strike day yet for February 1. On that date, the TUC is scheduling a national protest against the government’s proposed anti-strike laws, with teachers, university staff, civil servants and train drivers all taking strike action too.

Rather than getting around the negotiating table to discuss pay and conditions with trade unions, the Tories think the best way to tackle the cost of living crisis is by attacking workers and unions, seeking to ban the right to strike through its Minimum Services Bill.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.