Nadine Dorries attacks Rishi Sunak over social care plans

Reacting to the news that the policy could be delayed and even possibly shelved altogether, Dorries took to Twitter to condemn the move saying she was ‘very surprised’.

Former culture secretary and arch Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries has continued to make life difficult for Rishi Sunak, criticising the prime minister’s social care plans.

Her latest criticism of Sunak came after reports that the prime minister and Jeremy Hunt are planning a further delay on social care costs.

The Times’ Chris Smythe has reported that Sunak wants to kick the policy into the long grass so to ‘avoid deeper cuts being made elsewhere’.

The paper reported: “Boris Johnson’s social care policy will not now be introduced before 2025. Some officials believe that such a delay will be a way to kill it off.

“The prime minister is understood to have suggested an “indefinite” delay last week, but accepted an initial postponement of two years after being warned that explicitly scrapping the policy would be politically damaging.”

Under Johnson’s policy, the maximum someone would be expected to pay towards their social care costs would be £86,000.

She tweeted: “Given everything Hunt said when chair of @DHSCgovuk select committee, I’m v surprised. It would cost £1b in 23/24 for desperately needed reforms – a treasury rounding error figure.

“Rishi Sunak kicks social care cap down the road.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

