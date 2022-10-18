Nadine Dorries ridiculed after suggesting Boris Johnson be brought back as a PM

“He lost that mandate when he broke the law, lied and broke the ministerial code and was forced to resign by his own government.”

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been ridiculed for suggesting Boris Johnson be brought back as prime minister to help deal with the current crisis the country finds itself in.

With the markets in turmoil after Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget and Liz Truss’s days numbered after her policy platform was dismantled by her newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt and calls growing among Tory MPs to replace her, Dorries made a few suggestions of her own to help resolve the Tory Party’s psychodrama.

She tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support.

“Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson

“The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

The suggestion that law-breaking, lying charlatan Boris Johnson be brought back was met with widespread ridicule, with one social media user writing: “He lost that mandate when he broke the law, lied and broke the ministerial code and was forced to resign by his own government.”

Another added: “Christ, Nadine get a bit of self awareness would you? YOU and your party are the reason why we are a laughing stock.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Picture credit: Chris McAndrew-Creative Commons

