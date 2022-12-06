Mick Lynch savages GB News and Nigel Farage

“They’re not my favourites. They’re a bunch of right-wing bigots, as far as I can see."

The RMT boss Mick Lynch has taken aim at right-wing news channel GB News and Nigel Farage, slamming them as a bunch of ‘right wing bigots’, when asked if he’d be taking up the offer of an interview with GB news any time soon.

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, Lynch said: “They’re not my favourites. They’re a bunch of right-wing bigots, as far as I can see.

“So occasionally they get an interview, because they’re in the crowd, but I’ve got no interest in meeting Nigel Farage or any of their other right wing militants that they’ve got, so that’s that.”

The video from last week has gone viral on social media, with Lynch once more earning praise for his straight-talking approach.

The general secretary of the RMT has also announced a fresh round of strikes to take place over Christmas.

Lynch said industrial action would take place from Christmas Eve to the morning of December 27th.

Strike action set to take place across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, as well as 3-4 and 6-7 January, will also go ahead.

The RMT is advising its members to reject the latest offer from Network Rail, to backdate a pay rise of 5 per cent to the start of 2022, and a 4 per cent raise next year. It offered to guarantee no compulsory redundancies until 31 January 2025, and improve the ticket discount scheme for staff and family members.

The RMT boss says that the current offer from Network Rail was “extremely detrimental” to his members.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

