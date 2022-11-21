EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say energy companies should be taken into public ownership, poll finds

A majority of Conservative Party voters also support taking energy companies into public ownership, with 52% backing such a change

A majority of voters believe that energy companies should be taken into public ownership, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, found that 58% of those surveyed believe that energy companies should be taken into public ownership, compared to 21% who believe that they should not.

54% of those aged 18-24 believe that energy companies should be taken into public ownership as do 66% of those aged between 25-34 and 50% of those aged 65 and over.

A majority of Conservative Party voters also support taking energy companies into public ownership, with 52% backing such a change as do 73% of Labour Party voters and 65% of Lib Dem voters. For Green Party voters the figure stands at 57%.

When breaking the results down by region, 61% of voters in the North West and North East back the nationalisation of energy companies as do 62% of voters in the South West and 51% of Londoners.

The poll findings come at a time of soaring inflation and rocketing energy bills, with energy companies like Shell reporting record profits while paying zero windfall taxes.

The TUC calculates that it would cost around £2.85 billion to buy back the Big 5 energy supply companies. This is not much more than the government has already planned to spend propping up private company Bulb.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

