Job Opportunity: Director of the Institute of Employment Rights

The Institute of Employment Rights is looking for a new Director to lead their small but busy office.

This is a great opportunity to contribute your skills to an established and well-respected think tank. Originating in the labour movement, IER works with a broad network of experts including academics, lawyers and trade unionists to produce high quality, authoritative publications and events.

This is a great opportunity to contribute your skills to an established and well-respected think tank. Originating in the labour movement, IER works with a broad network of experts including academics, lawyers and trade unionists to produce high quality, authoritative publications and events.

The Director plays a key role in commissioning and developing projects, attracting funding, promoting the work of IER across the labour movement and ensuring the smooth running of the organisation.

We are looking for an individual with experience of the trade union movement, who is able to work well under pressure, prioritise a busy workload, deliver projects to tight deadlines and is prepared to travel to represent IER at appropriate events.

This post can be based in our Liverpool or London office, you will work as part of a small, committed team, reporting to the IER Officers and Executive Committee.

IER promotes equal opportunities and welcomes applications from qualified persons regardless of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, religion or belief.

More information and how to apply can be found here.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.