‘Bullying is not tolerated’ says Home Office job ad for Priti Patel’s speechwriter

The Home Office job ad pointed out its legal duty to eliminate victimisation.

“We encourage a diverse workforce and aim to provide a working environment where all staff at all levels are valued and respected, and where discrimination, bullying, promotion of negative stereotyping and harassment are not tolerated.“

These are the words of the Home Office in an advert for a £60k job as a speechwriter for Priti Patel, the Home Secretary who was found to have bullied staff but kept her job anyway.

The Home Office goes on to point out its statutory duties under the Equality Act 2010 that state that it must have due regard of the need to eliminate discrimination, harassment, and victimisation and advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations. “We expect all staff to assist the department in meeting these obligations,” it says.

In November, a report by civil servant Sir Alex Allan found that Patel had builled staff by shouting and swearing at them and had breached the ministerial code.

Despite this finding, Boris Johnson refused to sack Patel and ordered his MPs to “form a square around the Prittster” – which many of them dutifully did. Sir Alex Allan ended up resigning over the issue while Patel stayed in her job.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.