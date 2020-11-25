25 MPs who followed Johnson’s orders to “form a square around the Prittster”

Is your MP on the list?

After Priti Patel was found to have broken the ministerial code by bullying staff, Boris Johnson has allowed her to keep her job and reportedly ordered his MPs to “form a square around the Prittster”.

EXC: PM whatsapp order to Tory MPs: “Time to form a square around the prittster”https://t.co/u3GKiggVyC pic.twitter.com/irEVhuPX6V — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 20, 2020

Right on cue, MPs have been taking to the airwaves and their social media account to defend Patel despite the resignation of the civil servant who concluded she had broke the ministerial code.

Below we’ve listed some of their public statements of support in chronological order. Off the record though, some Tory MPs seem to be saying the opposite. One minister reportedly told the BBC: “This is appalling, and makes me feel ashamed”.

The reason @pritipatel has support across @Conservatives is because she’s hard working, determined and has been very kind to many. She knows her own mind was a great asset to @CommonsForeign and is doing a tough job in @ukhomeoffice. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) November 19, 2020

Since I entered Parliament, @pritipatel has been one of the kindest, most supportive people I've met. I've lost count of how often she's found time in her hectic diary to discuss local issues and even just to check in and see how I'm doing, or offer advice on being a new MP. — Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) November 19, 2020

Our Home Secretary @pritipatel is a tough cookie doing one of the toughest jobs around



She’s dealing with everything from terrorism to traffickers AND also working with @DehennaDavison @PaulHowellMP @Gibbo4Darlo & me to deliver more bobbies on the beat in Co Durham & Darlington pic.twitter.com/PvDPOi2OVG — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) November 19, 2020

Having worked closely with @pritipatel I never saw any bullying behaviour, just someone determined. Nobody is perfect and I'm sure she would be gracious about doing things differently, but being told "computer says no" by officials sometimes takes grit to get through https://t.co/9tKqUFaOE0 — Dr Kieran Mullan MP 🇬🇧 (@KieranMullanUK) November 19, 2020

Many of my constituents have told me how pleased they are to have a straight-talking Home Secretary who's putting more police on the streets and focusing on the issues that really matter to them.



Of course there's more to do – so let her get on with it. pic.twitter.com/KtjLANVuxe — Eddie Hughes MP (@EddieHughes4WN) November 19, 2020

@pritipatel has delivered on our manifesto promise to end freedom of movement with the immigration bill that finally passed last week in Parliament. She is also returning police numbers here in Sussex which is making a real difference . — Maria Caulfield MP #StayalertControlthevirus (@mariacaulfield) November 19, 2020

And in my experience, not only is @PritiPatel massively hardworking, but she is refreshingly determined to deliver on the policies she has championed, feels the weight of keeping her promises, is principled, quietly kind and does what she says she will. A first class Home Sec! — Tom Pursglove MP (@VotePursglove) November 19, 2020

Principled, determined, delivers on her promises, acts on common-sense, tough whilst personally kind – and with one of the toughest jobs in Government – just a few of the reasons @pritipatel is liked and respected across the party. It’s also why her opponents fear her. — Robert Courts MP (@robertcourts) November 19, 2020

I’m proud that my friend and neighbour @pritipatel is leading the Home Office and delivering increased police numbers and secure borders.



She is delivering the first duty of government, protection of the British people. — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) November 19, 2020

Working with her in @ukhomeoffice the @pritipatel I see is determined, focused and passionate about delivering on our pledges and keeping our nation safe, whilst changing the culture in the dept to ensure we learn the lessons of Windrush. — Kevin Foster (@kevin_j_foster) November 19, 2020

I’ve worked with @pritipatel for a number of years & always found her to be strong, robust & determined to get the job done, she’s a hard working & good Home Secretary. There is a history of poor civil service leadership at the Home Office & the report is critical of that. — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) November 19, 2020

The people of #Peterborough want to see more police on the street, a crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour, and straight talking politicians. This is what ⁦@pritipatel⁩ is all about! pic.twitter.com/xLhr6jfIz5 — Paul Bristow MP #stayalert (@paulbristow79) November 19, 2020

.@pritipatel is a formidable Home Secretary. Under her stewardship the HO has recruited thousands of police officers and introduced an Immigration Bill to safeguard our borders. Priti is an asset to government and a great Great Officer of State. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) November 19, 2020

As a colleague and a friend, I know @pritipatel is a thoroughly nice person. She is also a very dedicated minister and a reforming Home Secretary, determined to deliver effective policing and controlled immigration. We are lucky to have her. pic.twitter.com/cEJyzj1iEX — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) November 19, 2020

@pritipatel doing a fabulous job as Home Secretary keeping this country safe. — David TC Davies MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) November 19, 2020

Priti Patel’s passion & commitment to protecting our national security & our nation’s interest shines through. As Home Secretary Priti is a strong leader & rightly demanding but is also kind, thoughtful & dedicated to public service. It is a privilege to be part of her team. — James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) November 20, 2020

The Home Secretary @pritipatel has high expectations of herself and those that work for her. We need a strong Home Secretary who is prepared to get things done — John Howell (@JHowellUK) November 20, 2020

I fully agree with Iain @pritipatel is a superb, hard working Home Secretary who has always treated me with courtesy and respect. https://t.co/ynlRBTFSwL — Sheryll Murray MP #Stay Alert (@sheryllmurray) November 20, 2020

A female, BAME, daughter of immigrants who:



• speaks out against the “woke” left

• won’t vote the way they say she should

• wants controlled immigration

• dared to become Home Secretary



Of course they want to tear her down. pic.twitter.com/BaHe4vHoz1 — Jacob Young MP (@JacobYoungMP) November 20, 2020

Couldn’t agree more! @pritipatel has always been been courteous and generous. She is a resolute Home Secretary protecting our borders and safeguarding our nation. https://t.co/ZCh2kqIROs — Saqib Bhatti MP (@bhatti_saqib) November 20, 2020

I have known @pritipatel for many years as a friend and colleague. Yes, she’s strong and forthright in her views which is one of her great assets. I have never seen her bully anyone. She is also empathetic and incredibly kind. — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) November 20, 2020

Thank you @BorisJohnson for supporting @pritipatel, one of our most effective politicians because she is passionate about delivering on promises to voters. A good working relationship is vital to do that & most civil servants want to support and enable their ministers’ requests. https://t.co/4jfQNeEKsg — Anne-Marie Trevelyan #HandsFaceSpace (@annietrev) November 20, 2020

Tory MP Miriam Cates falsely claims report did not find Priti Patel bullied staff https://t.co/HiPpEOaH9b — Left Foot Forward (@LeftFootFwd) November 20, 2020

Priti Patel is the strongest Home Secretary than we’ve had in a long time. Her resolve to fight for and deliver what we all voted for in 2016 is fierce.



In December, the British people voted for a Government that would be strong on crime, our borders and immigration. — Nicola Richards MP (@Nicola4WBE) November 20, 2020

Redditch MP Rachel Maclean voices support for Priti Patel after bullying inquiry https://t.co/DGeGGiA5Yr — Redditch Advertiser (@Redd_Advertiser) November 20, 2020

