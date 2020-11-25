25 MPs who followed Johnson’s orders to “form a square around the Prittster”

Is your MP on the list?
After Priti Patel was found to have broken the ministerial code by bullying staff, Boris Johnson has allowed her to keep her job and reportedly ordered his MPs to “form a square around the Prittster”.
Right on cue, MPs have been taking to the airwaves and their social media account to defend Patel despite the resignation of the civil servant who concluded she had broke the ministerial code.
Below we’ve listed some of their public statements of support in chronological order. Off the record though, some Tory MPs seem to be saying the opposite. One minister reportedly told the BBC: “This is appalling, and makes me feel ashamed”.
