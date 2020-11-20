Tory MP Miriam Cates falsely claims report did not find Priti Patel bullied staff

The report clearly said Patel's behaviour was bullying.

The Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbrige has wrongly claimed that a civil servant’s report did not find that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied staff.

Miriam Cates told the BBC: “We need to be very clear that the report has not found bullying behaviour. I think it says that she didn’t always treat civil servants with the considerstion she should have done which may have led some of them to have felt they had been bulled – but there’s certainly no evidence of intentional bullying.”

In fact, Sir Alexander Allan’s report said: “[The civil service] defines bullying as intimidating or insulting behaviour that makes an individual feel uncomfortable, frightened, less respected or put down. Instances of the behaviour reported to the Cabinet Office would meet such a definition.” The report found Patel had shouted and swore at staff.

Allan’s report went on to say that Patel had breached the ministerial code. Despite this finding, Boris Johnson has claimed she did not breach the code and allowed her to continue in her job. Shortly after this decision, Sir Alexander Allan resigned.

When questioned about this, Cate said that she didn’t know why Allan resigned and that Boris Johnson had taken into account Allan’s report.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.