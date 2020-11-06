As English lockdown comes into force, Labour finally takes clear polling lead

They're five points ahead in the latest poll.

Labour has opened up its biggest poll lead since Keir Starmer became leader, according to one poll conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, the first day of England’s lockdown.

The YouGov poll says Labour has 40% of the vote while the Conservative have just 35%, their lowest level since November 2019.

Like governments around the world, the Conservatives received a polling boost as coronavirus struck in March. In times of crisis, voters tend to ‘rally around the flag’ and support incumbent governments.

Since then though, the polling gap has closed, aided by the Dominic Cummings scandal in May where government approval ratings dropped faster than any time since 1979.

August’s A-Level results scandal also hurt the Conservatives but they were still ahead in most polls until last week when Labour drew roughly level.

The new Times/YouGov poll is the first to be conducted this week with England entering its second lockdown.

As it is just one poll, both parties will be watching to see if it is a one-off or if the lead is confirmed by other polls.

Another 5 point Labour lead – just as we had a couple of weeks back. Different exact figures available from different pollsters but Labour does appear to have opened a slight lead. Challenging time for the govt at the moment. https://t.co/J2Vx5MfqD2 — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) November 6, 2020

