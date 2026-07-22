Robert Jenrick embarrasses himself in awkward hot mic moment

Reform’s Robert Jenrick embarrassed himself in an awkward hot mic moment, after his comments criticising an interview were pick up on a mic he thought was switched off.

Jenrick, who is Reform’s Treasury spokesperson, appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today to discuss the ongoing furore around Nigel Farage’s alleged £5million gift from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he failed to properly declare.

While Farage was undergoing a Standards Committee investigation on the matter, he decided to jump before he was pushed, quitting as an MP and announcing he would re-stand in the subsequent by-election so that the ‘people can be his judge’.

Farage has changed his story on why he accepted the money, at first stating it was for his security to then saying it was a reward for Brexit. However, the Guardian is now citing Reform sources claiming that Farage told senior figures in the party he would need “a million a year” to cover lost earnings if he stood for parliament in the 2024 general election.

It reports: “Sources say the discussion took place in March 2024 – shortly before the undeclared gift was made by Christopher Harborne on 5 April, according to the Thailand-based crypto billionaire’s lawyers.

Jenrick appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend Farage, but was clearly irritated at the way the interview went, and after it concluded as the presenters attempted to move on to other headlines, Jenrick could be heard saying: “That was a waste of time.”

Ed Balls then jumped in to defend the interview, claiming: ‘I think it wasn’t a waste of time.

“‘Robert Jenrick gave us very clear answers on the police investigation; it’s not a waste of time for him to make clear that he believes there’s no police investigation. It was good he came on the programme.”