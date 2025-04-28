Tory MP gives awkward answer to question about whether Robert Jenrick is a ‘team player’

Jenrick looks to be manoeuvring to become Tory leader after the council elections

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp gave an awkward response when asked whether Robert Jenrick is a “genuine team player”.

Leadership tensions are growing as the Conservatives prepare for what Kemi Badenoch has said will be a “very difficult” local election.

In a Sky News interview this morning, Philp was questioned about whether the shadow cabinet is feeling frustrated with Jenrick after he contradicted Badenoch, suggesting he would support forming a Tory-Reform pact before the next general election.

Philp gave a telling response, stating: “I’m sure everything he [Jenrick] says is motivated by the best of intentions.”

This comes amid speculation that Jenrick is manoeuvring to replace Badenoch as Conservative leader, after he sent a letter to local election candidates offering his support.

In the letter, Jenrick offered to help with fundraising for Conservative associations and said he would travel to support candidates’ local election campaigns.

Philp tried to play down the tensions, insisting that the Tories are working together on the upcoming local elections and rebuilding the party after last July’s election defeat.

“We need to work together as a team towards a common purpose, which is to build a policy programme, to build a plan, to communicate our principles and values to win back the trust of the electorate,” he said.

However, Sky’s Wilfred Frost pointed out: “It was sort of a hesitant response you said with a wry smile on your face.”

Philp admitted: “I was choosing my words carefully.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward