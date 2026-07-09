Robert Jenrick leadership campaign donation under investigation by police

Police are investigating a donation to Robert Jenrick’s campaign to become Conservative leader in 2024, following a referral from the Electoral Commission.

As reported by the i Paper, the police have confirmed they are investigating claims that the donation came from a foreign source.

Under UK electoral law, it is illegal to accept donations from foreign sources.

A Met spokesperson told the i: “We have launched an investigation following a referral from the Electoral Commission on Tuesday 6 January concerning donations connected to a political party’s leadership campaign. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Jenrick said: “These allegations are entirely false, but it is no surprise that an Establishment determined to stop Reform from delivering the change that this country so desperately needs would resort to making these demonstrably untrue claims.”

Jenrick, who defected from the Tories to Reform in January this year, is the latest Reform figure to face questions over political donations.

Nigel Farage is already subject to a parliamentary investigation into the £5 million donation he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in 2024, shortly before he became an MP.

The investigation is now likely to be suspended after Farage resigned as an MP and triggered a by-election.

According to the Guardian, the £5 million gift has been reported to the National Crime Agency after bankers raised a suspicious activity report about the gift, due to concerns it may have been linked to money laundering.

The Guardian also reported yesterday that bankers flagged money transfers between Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice, donor Fiona Cottrell and senior party figure and convicted fraudster George Cottrell for further investigation.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward