Richard Tice mocked for boasting that ‘anti-establishment’ Reform took donations from George Cottrell’s ‘aristocratic family’

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice has been mocked for saying that Reform, which paints itself as ‘anti-establishment’, had taken money from convicted fraudster George Cottrell’s family, who he described as “a very successful aristocratic family”.

Police are currently investigating two donations of £250,000 that Cottrell’s mother, Fiona Cottrell, donated to Reform in May 2024.

The donations are being investigated over allegations that they may have been used to conceal money that was gifted by an impermissible donor.

Fiona also donated £1 million to Tice’s company Britain Means Business in May 2024. Half of that donation (£500,000) was transferred to Reform’s account before the 2024 general election.

Tice said that as far as he is aware, the £1 million donation to his business is not under investigation.

However, Times Radio journalist Calum Macdonald said that the National Crime Agency had stated that it was “unable to trace the source of the money”.

Asked if he knew the source of the money, Tice said it was donated by Fiona Cottrell, that she was a permissible donor and “that’s the end of it”.

Tice was then asked whether “any due diligence” was done on where Fiona Cottrell got the money from.

The Reform deputy leader said he and his family had known the Cottrell family and the broader Hekseth family for 50 years, and called them “a very successful aristocratic family”.

Tice claimed that the media reporting on the donations were a “politically motivated smear” and that it was about “the Establishment trying to kill off a disruptive political party and leadership”.

Online, social media users pointed out the irony of Reform trying to paint itself as ‘anti-establishment’.

X account Reform UK Party Exposed wrote: “Has anyone told Richard Tice that aristocrats are the establishment?”

Another X user wrote: “According to Richard Tice and Reform UK, nothing says ‘anti-establishment champions’ more than taking £1 million… from the literal aristocracy.”

Macdonald also asked Tice if George Cottrell is a permissible donor. Tice said he understood that Cottrell was a permissible donor and “he’s always been”.

The journalist also noted that Fiona has no history as a political donor and hasn’t answered any questions about her donations.

Fiona has donated a total of £1.75 million to Reform UK, yet is understood to be of “modest means”, according to the Guardian.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward