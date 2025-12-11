Reform mocked for welcoming 22 ex-Tory MPs into its ranks: So much for ‘anti-establishment’

“Quite funny. Reform claim they want to destroy the Tory Party, at the same time as welcoming a conveyor belt of former Tory MPs.”

Reform UK is being brutally mocked after yet another former Tory MP decided to jump ship to join Nigel Farage’s outfit.

Ben Bradley, who was the Conservative MP for Mansfield from 2017 to 2024, is the latest to join Reform, with Lee Anderson calling it Reform’s ‘signing of the season.

Bradley who was the former leader of Nottinghamshire county council, said on Wednesday evening that trust in both Labour and the Conservatives was “gone and not coming back.”

Reacting to his defection, Labour MP Torsten Bell posted on X: “We’re now up to 22 ex-Tory MPs joining reform. It’s not subtle – every day clearer this is just a rebranding of the nutty fringe of the Conservative Party offering to rerun the Truss/Johnson omnishambles.”

Another social media user wrote: “Quite funny. Reform claim they want to destroy the Tory Party, at the same time as welcoming a conveyor belt of former Tory MPs.”

Farage and Reform have tried to portray themselves as anti-establishment only to accept former Tories into their fold, push for austerity and tax cuts for the rich as well as privatisation of the NHS. So much for being anti-establishment.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward