Reform UK’s lead drops in another poll

Reform UK’s lead in the polls has dropped to just one point ahead of Labour, as Nigel Farage faces ongoing scrutiny over his financial affairs.

In a further sign that Reform is losing public support, the party has slipped another point to 24%, in Opinium’s latest poll.

The poll for the Observer showed the party climbing three points to 23%. This comes as Andy Burnham was declared leader of the Labour Party on Friday.

This puts Labour on its highest level of support in three months, and just one point behind Reform.

The survey put the Tories on 20%, up two points and at its highest level since April 2025, while it put support for the Greens and Lib Dems at 14% and 11% respectively.

A Survation poll published last week put Reform down three points on 24%, level with Labour, which was up five points on 24%.

Farage continues to face mounting questions over the undeclared £5 million donation he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, as well as financial support from convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

The Sunday Times has revealed over the weekend that Cottrell opened an account with an obscure overseas payments company days before it was used to channel an “unexplained” £500,000 donation to Reform UK.

The Reform deputy leader said that Cottrell’s mother, Fiona Cottrell, donated £1 million to the party.

However, according to The Guardian, Cottrell’s mother received several six-figure tranches of cash from an unknown source shortly before making the £1 million payment via digital finance platform Oneify.

On “free speech” podcast Triggernometry over the weekend, Farage rejected allegations of wrongdoing over the £5 million gift, insisting he had “not broken the law” or “fiddled” his expenses, and asking: “What is my crime? What is my sin?”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward