Reform set for less than quarter of the vote in Manchester Mayoral race

The headaches for Nigel Farage are continuing after the latest poll in the Manchester mayoral race showed that Reform is set for less than a quarter of the vote, in what will be a bitter blow to the party.

Reform had made taking the Manchester mayoralty a key priority after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return to Parliament, but with a number of scandals hitting Farage over his financial affairs, Reform’s poll ratings have taken a tumble.

Labour’s candidate for the mayoralty, Bev Craig, is predicted to win the seat.

According to the latest poll by YouGov, Craig is on 38%, while Reform’s are on 24%. The Greens are on 17% while the Tories are on 11%.