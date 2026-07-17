Labour set to beat Reform in Manchester Mayoral race, poll predicts
The Labour party is on course to retain the Greater Manchester Mayoralty, after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return […]
The Labour party is on course to retain the Greater Manchester Mayoralty, after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return to Parliament, a new poll has found.
Reform had made winning the Manchester mayoralty a major objective, yet they are still trailing the Labour Party in the latest poll.
With Farage lurching from one scandal to the next, including over his failure to correctly declare financial support he had received, and his personal approval ratings taking a toll, Labour’s candidate for the mayoralty, Bev Craig, is predicted to win the seat.
According to the latest poll by YouGov, Craig is on 38%, while Reform’s Sian Astley is on 24%. The Greens are on 17% while the Tories are on 11%.
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