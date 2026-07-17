News

Labour set to beat Reform in Manchester Mayoral race, poll predicts

The Labour party is on course to retain the Greater Manchester Mayoralty, after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return […]

Basit Mahmood · 1 min read
A photo of Bev Craig, Labour's Manchester mayoral candidate

The Labour party is on course to retain the Greater Manchester Mayoralty, after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return to Parliament, a new poll has found.

Reform had made winning the Manchester mayoralty a major objective, yet they are still trailing the Labour Party in the latest poll.

With Farage lurching from one scandal to the next, including over his failure to correctly declare financial support he had received, and his personal approval ratings taking a toll, Labour’s candidate for the mayoralty, Bev Craig, is predicted to win the seat.

According to the latest poll by YouGov, Craig is on 38%, while Reform’s Sian Astley is on 24%. The Greens are on 17% while the Tories are on 11%.

Related posts:

  1. Manchester mayoral election poll shows just how close it is between Reform and Labour
  2. Labour predicted to ‘comfortably’ win Manchester mayoral election again, new poll finds
  3. Reform’s Manchester mayoral candidate admitted Brexit ‘exacerbated’ UK worker shortages
  4. Labour with Andy Burnham as leader would beat Reform in a general election, poll suggests

Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.

You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.

Donate today

Related Articles

Columnists

Starmer’s Lords legacy is his leadership in microcosm

Tom Brake ·
A photo of Andy Burnham making his first speech as Labour leader News

5 key takeaways from Andy Burnham’s first speech as Labour leader

Olivia Barber ·
A photo of Bev Craig, Labour's Manchester mayoral candidate News

Greater Manchester mayoral election: Bev Craig’s plan to build on Andy Burnham’s legacy

Olivia Barber ·

Most Popular

  1. 1 Count Binface has 12-point lead over Nigel Farage, according to latest head-to-head poll
  2. 2 Liz Truss opens CPAC GB conference to an ‘almost empty’ hall
  3. 3 Nigel Farage’s approval rating slumps to lowest level since general election, new polling finds
  4. 4 Robert Jenrick mocked for defending Farage’s decision to force a by-election
  5. 5 Labour predicted to ‘comfortably’ win Manchester mayoral election again, new poll finds
Scroll to Top