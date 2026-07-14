Labour predicted to ‘comfortably’ win Manchester mayoral election again, new poll finds

Labour’s Manchester mayoral candidate Bev Craig has been predicted to win the race to replace Andy Burnham.

As voters prepare to head to the polls on 30 July, a new poll by FindOutNow has revealed that Labour is likely to win the mayoral position again with “relative ease”.

This time, the election will be conducted using the supplementary vote system, which allows people to choose a first and second preference.

On first-preference votes, the poll puts Labour on 38%. After second-preference votes are redistributed, Labour is projected to win 64% in the final round, ahead of the Greens on 36%.

The survey of 1,505 respondents puts the Greens’ Geraldine Coggins on 22% of the vote, a significant increase compared to a previous poll by FocalData which predicted they would receive 12.5% of the vote.

The poll has Reform’s Sian Astley, a professional landlord, lagging behind on 19% of the vote.

The polling puts Restore Britain on 9% of the vote, the Conservatives on 8% of the vote and the Lib Dems on 3%.

An earlier poll by FocalData for Hope Not Hate, published in June, suggested a much tighter contest.

That survey predicted that Labour would narrowly win with 33.2% of the vote, with Reform in second place on 30.1%.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward