Reform’s Manchester mayoral candidate admitted Brexit ‘exacerbated’ UK worker shortages

It would seem as though Reform’s vetting of candidates is not going as well as Nigel Farage would have us believe, with yet another of the its candidates for elected office found to have made posts online embarassing for the party.

HuffPost UK has revealed that Reform’s candidate for the Greater Manchester Mayoral race admitted that Brexit ‘exacerbated’ shortages in tradespeople’.

It reports: “Sian Astley made the comments on finance website Love Money in 2019.

“Despite voting Leave in the 2016 EU referendum, she wrote: “There’s a massive shortage of skilled builders and tradespeople in the UK and that’ll be exacerbated post-Brexit”.

Astley is due to take on Labour’s Bev Craig in the mayoral by-election on July 30.

Reform are hoping to take the mayoralty after Andy Burnham vacated the seat to return to Parliament, however Labour are still predicted to hold on.

The survey, carried out by FocalData on behalf of campaign group Hope Not Hate, put Labour on 33.2 per cent of first preference support, with Reform UK close behind on 30.1 per cent.

The Greens were third on 12.5 per cent, followed by the Conservatives on 11.1 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 7.6 per cent.