Labour gains in latest poll, as Reform continues to see drop in support
The Labour Party continues to make gains in yet another opinion poll, as Reform UK continues its downward trajectory. In […]
The Labour Party continues to make gains in yet another opinion poll, as Reform UK continues its downward trajectory.
In a poll carried out by YouGov shortly before Andy Burnham officially took over as Prime Minister, Labour have gained a point and are on 20%, while Reform have lost a point and are on 23%.
The Tories are on 21% while the Greens are down one point on 14%.
While Nigel Farage and his party last year were averaging highs of around 30%, his party’s popularity has slowly been declining after being hit by a number of scandals, including over his failure to properly declare financial support recived from his convicted criminal friend George Cottrell.
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.Donate today