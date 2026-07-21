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Labour gains in latest poll, as Reform continues to see drop in support

The Labour Party continues to make gains in yet another opinion poll, as Reform UK continues its downward trajectory. In […]

Basit Mahmood · 1 min read
burnham

The Labour Party continues to make gains in yet another opinion poll, as Reform UK continues its downward trajectory.

In a poll carried out by YouGov shortly before Andy Burnham officially took over as Prime Minister, Labour have gained a point and are on 20%, while Reform have lost a point and are on 23%.

The Tories are on 21% while the Greens are down one point on 14%.

While Nigel Farage and his party last year were averaging highs of around 30%, his party’s popularity has slowly been declining after being hit by a number of scandals, including over his failure to properly declare financial support recived from his convicted criminal friend George Cottrell.

Related posts:

  1. Labour gains ground in latest poll as Reform support declines
  2. Reform drops points in latest poll, as Labour gains
  3. Reform drops points in yet another poll, as Labour gains
  4. Labour gains in latest voting intention poll

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