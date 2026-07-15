Keir Starmer backs Count Binface to become MP for Clacton in final PMQs

Keir Starmer joked that voters should vote for Count Binface, after Nigel Farage prepares to face the parody candidate in a by-election on 13 August.

As all other parties have refused to stand, the only candidate Farage will face in the Clacton by-election will be joke candidate Count Binface, the alterego of stand up comedian Jonathan Harvey.

Responding to a question from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who asked the outgoing prime minister: “Does he not agree that what the country deserves is a televised debate between Nigel Farage and Count Binface?”, Starmer said to “put your vote in the bin”.

Later on during PMQs, Reform MP Danny Kruger asked for clarification on whether Starmer supports Binface or not.

Starmer hit back, and joked: “I know that Reform believe in recycling politicians, but I wonder if he really thought spending his summer arguing with a bin was what he had in mind when defecting to the benches up there.”

A recent national poll carried out by IPSOS put Count Binface on a 12-point lead over Farage. However, the poll was of British voters, rather than Clacton residents, and Farage remains the bookmakers’ favourite to win the seat again.

Today was Starmer’s final PMQs as prime minister. MPs from across the house joined in paying tribute to Starmer as he prepares to be replaced by Andy Burnham next week.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward