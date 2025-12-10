Keir Starmer takes apart Reform during PMQs: Tells Farage ‘chaos and division’ are his life’s work

“It’s not a coincidence Mr Speaker, because chaos and division is the Member of Clacton’s life work.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer took apart Nigel Farage and his party at PMQs this afternoon, as he went on the attack, criticising the Reform leader’s failure to tackle racism within his party as well as over their poor record.

Farage has been hit with a string of allegations in recent weeks, including claims that he made racist and anti-Semitic comments while at school.

Twenty-eight of Farage’s Dulwich college contemporaries have told the Guardian of allegations that they experienced or saw racist or antisemitic behaviour by him when he was a teenager.

During PMQs, Starmer said: “As the member for Clacton is making excuses about his behaviour at school look at what his party are doing across the country.

“Chaos in Kent. In Hampshire, their mayoral candidate says that the deputy PM, a Black British man born in this country, should go back to the Caribbean. In Staffordshire, Reform’s leader has been exposed as a white supremacist.

“It’s not a coincidence Mr Speaker, because chaos and division is the Member of Clacton’s life work.”

