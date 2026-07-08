Jeremy Corbyn calls Farage’s decision to force by-election ‘a desperate measure’

Jeremy Corbyn has given his verdict on Nigel Farage’s decision to resign and force a by-election, calling it “a desperate measure” and “a total waste of money”.

The Reform leader announced that he was resigning as the MP for Clacton yesterday afternoon, so that “the people” should decide his future as he faces mounting scrutiny over his finances.

Farage was being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over a £5 million donation from Christopher Harborne that he failed to declare when he became an MP.

That investigation will now have to be paused if the by-election takes place.

Reacting to Farage’s resignation, Corbyn told Left Foot Forward: “Farage calling a by-election is a desperate measure indeed.

“A man who can’t explain how he’s been given £5m and what it was for claims the establishment is against him!”.

He added that Farage “is in fact an intrinsic part of the British establishment, i.e. people who make a lot of money at the expense of the poorest in our community.”

Corbyn said he hopes the people of Clacton will reject Farage at the ballot box.

“His resignation in order to stand up for his rights is really a total waste of public money, and I hope the people of Clacton will see through this, and vote to build a society based on the needs of the people, as well as the need to end poverty, injustice and discrimination,” he said.

“We cannot afford to support a society that feeds the expensive ego of Nigel Farage.”

In a post on X yesterday afternoon, Farage said that he had spoken with the CEO of Tendring District Council and offered for Reform to cover the cost of the by-election.

Farage wrote: “Given that we asked for this by-election in the first place, it’s only right that we pay for it.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward