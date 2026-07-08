News

Jeremy Corbyn calls Farage’s decision to force by-election ‘a desperate measure’

Corbyn said the by-election is a "total waste of money"

Olivia Barber · 2 mins read
A photo of Jeremy Corbyn MP speaking in the Commons

Jeremy Corbyn has given his verdict on Nigel Farage’s decision to resign and force a by-election, calling it “a desperate measure” and “a total waste of money”. 

The Reform leader announced that he was resigning as the MP for Clacton yesterday afternoon, so that “the people” should decide his future as he faces mounting scrutiny over his finances.

Farage was being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over a £5 million donation from Christopher Harborne that he failed to declare when he became an MP.

That investigation will now have to be paused if the by-election takes place. 

Reacting to Farage’s resignation, Corbyn told Left Foot Forward: “Farage calling a by-election is a desperate measure indeed.

“A man who can’t explain how he’s been given £5m and what it was for claims the establishment is against him!”.

He added that Farage “is in fact an intrinsic part of the British establishment, i.e. people who make a lot of money at the expense of the poorest in our community.”

Corbyn said he hopes the people of Clacton will reject Farage at the ballot box.

“His resignation in order to stand up for his rights is really a total waste of public money, and I hope the people of Clacton will see through this, and vote to build a society based on the needs of the people, as well as the need to end poverty, injustice and discrimination,” he said.

“We cannot afford to support a society that feeds the expensive ego of Nigel Farage.”

In a post on X yesterday afternoon, Farage said that he had spoken with the CEO of Tendring District Council and offered for Reform to cover the cost of the by-election.

Farage wrote: “Given that we asked for this by-election in the first place, it’s only right that we pay for it.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. More Brits oppose than support Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger Clacton by-election, YouGov poll finds
  2. Nigel Farage’s resignation ‘stunt’ backfires as parties refuse to stand in ‘fake and pathetic’ by-election
  3. Jeremy Corbyn backs the Green Party in the Gorton and Denton by-election
  4. Jeremy Corbyn MP calls for communities to unite against hatred, racism and fear

Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.

You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.

Donate today

Related Articles

A photo of Nigel Farage responding to journalists' questions News

Britons see Nigel Farage as incompetent, untrustworthy and dislikeable

Basit Mahmood ·
A photo of Nigel Farage making a speech about Henry Nowak's murder News

Sky News rejects claims it ‘hounded Nigel Farage’s daughter’

Basit Mahmood ·
A photo of Nigel Farage making a speech to announce his resignation as an MP News

More Brits oppose than support Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger Clacton by-election, YouGov poll finds

Olivia Barber ·

Most Popular

  1. 1 We need to abolish state-sanctioned poverty
  2. 2 Reform UK’s Manchester mayoral candidate Sian Astley owns 17 rental properties
  3. 3 Sky News rejects claims it ‘hounded Nigel Farage’s daughter’
  4. 4 Nigel Farage’s approval rating plummets as questions continue over his finances
  5. 5 Nigel Farage now faces 4 individual sleaze investigations: Here’s the full list
Scroll to Top