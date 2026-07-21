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Andy Burnham’s cabinet: Full list of who’s in and who’s out

Andy Burnham became Britain’s sixth Prime Minister in a decade yesterday, taking over from Keir Starmer and promising major political […]

Basit Mahmood · 2 mins read
Andy Burnham delivering his victory speech in Makerfield

Andy Burnham became Britain’s sixth Prime Minister in a decade yesterday, taking over from Keir Starmer and promising major political and economic change, as he vowed a ‘circuit breaker’ moment for the country.

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester has been busy setting out his stall for the country and Labour Party over the last few weeks, as he pledged to cut the cost of living, devolve greater powers away from Whitehall and re-wire Britain.

In order to deliver his mission for government, Burnham needs a cabinet that can deliver on his priorities and after weeks of speculation over who would get what post, Burnham wasted no time in appointing his new cabinet yeseterday.

Here’s a full list of who’s in and who’s out.

Chancellor of the Exchequer
IN: John Healey

OUT: Rachel Reeves

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs
IN: Ed Miliband

OUT: Yvette Cooper

Secretary of State for the Home Department
Shabana Mahmood will remain Home Secretary.

Secretary of State for Justice
IN: Alex Norris

OUT: David Lammy

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
IN: Yvette Cooper

OUT: James Murray

Secretary of State for Defence
IN: Wes Streeting

OUT: Dan Jarvis

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
IN: Louise Haigh (she is also Minister for the Cabinet Office and First Secretary of State, which takes in the role of Deputy Prime Minister)

OUT: Darren Jones

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Pat McFadden will remain as Work and Pensions Secretary.

Secretary of State for Education
IN: Lucy Powell

OUT: Bridget Phillipson ( she remains in Cabinet as Minister for Women and Equalities)

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government
IN: Angela Rayner

OUT: Steve Reed

Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs
IN: Dame Angela Eagle

OUT: Emma Reynolds

Secretary of State for Transport
Heidi Alexander remains Secretary of State for Transport.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade
IN: Jonathan Reynolds

OUT: Peter Kyle

Secretary of State for Energy Secretary and Net Zero
IN: Miatta Fahnbulleh

OUT: Ed Miliband

Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
Lisa Nandy will remain as Culture Secretary.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
IN: Post scrapped.

OUT: Liz Kendall

Secretary of State for Wales
IN: Stephen Kinnock

OUT: Jo Stevens

Secretary of State for Scotland
Douglas Alexander will remain Secretary of State for Scotland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
IN: Sir Chris Bryant

OUT: Hilary Benn

Chief Whip
IN: Anneliese Midgley

OUT: Jonathan Reynolds

Intergovernmental and European Relations Minister
IN: Hamish Falconer

OUT: Nick Thomas-Symonds

Attorney General
IN: Ellie Reeves

OUT: Richard Hermer

Chief Secretary to the Treasury
IN: Emma Reynolds

OUT: Darren Jones

Housing Minister
Matthew Pennycook remains Housing Minister and will attend Cabinet.

Related posts:

  1. EXCLUSIVE: ‘Andy Burnham should refuse to serve in Keir Starmer’s cabinet’, says MP
  2. Louise Haigh ‘advised Andy Burnham not to appoint Ed Miliband as chancellor’
  3. Full list of cabinet ministers publicly backing Keir Starmer
  4. Full list of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet appointments

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