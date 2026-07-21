Andy Burnham’s cabinet: Full list of who’s in and who’s out
Andy Burnham became Britain’s sixth Prime Minister in a decade yesterday, taking over from Keir Starmer and promising major political […]
Andy Burnham became Britain’s sixth Prime Minister in a decade yesterday, taking over from Keir Starmer and promising major political and economic change, as he vowed a ‘circuit breaker’ moment for the country.
The former Mayor of Greater Manchester has been busy setting out his stall for the country and Labour Party over the last few weeks, as he pledged to cut the cost of living, devolve greater powers away from Whitehall and re-wire Britain.
In order to deliver his mission for government, Burnham needs a cabinet that can deliver on his priorities and after weeks of speculation over who would get what post, Burnham wasted no time in appointing his new cabinet yeseterday.
Here’s a full list of who’s in and who’s out.
Chancellor of the Exchequer
IN: John Healey
OUT: Rachel Reeves
Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs
IN: Ed Miliband
OUT: Yvette Cooper
Secretary of State for the Home Department
Shabana Mahmood will remain Home Secretary.
Secretary of State for Justice
IN: Alex Norris
OUT: David Lammy
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
IN: Yvette Cooper
OUT: James Murray
Secretary of State for Defence
IN: Wes Streeting
OUT: Dan Jarvis
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
IN: Louise Haigh (she is also Minister for the Cabinet Office and First Secretary of State, which takes in the role of Deputy Prime Minister)
OUT: Darren Jones
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Pat McFadden will remain as Work and Pensions Secretary.
Secretary of State for Education
IN: Lucy Powell
OUT: Bridget Phillipson ( she remains in Cabinet as Minister for Women and Equalities)
Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government
IN: Angela Rayner
OUT: Steve Reed
Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs
IN: Dame Angela Eagle
OUT: Emma Reynolds
Secretary of State for Transport
Heidi Alexander remains Secretary of State for Transport.
Secretary of State for Business and Trade
IN: Jonathan Reynolds
OUT: Peter Kyle
Secretary of State for Energy Secretary and Net Zero
IN: Miatta Fahnbulleh
OUT: Ed Miliband
Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
Lisa Nandy will remain as Culture Secretary.
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
IN: Post scrapped.
OUT: Liz Kendall
Secretary of State for Wales
IN: Stephen Kinnock
OUT: Jo Stevens
Secretary of State for Scotland
Douglas Alexander will remain Secretary of State for Scotland.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
IN: Sir Chris Bryant
OUT: Hilary Benn
Chief Whip
IN: Anneliese Midgley
OUT: Jonathan Reynolds
Intergovernmental and European Relations Minister
IN: Hamish Falconer
OUT: Nick Thomas-Symonds
Attorney General
IN: Ellie Reeves
OUT: Richard Hermer
Chief Secretary to the Treasury
IN: Emma Reynolds
OUT: Darren Jones
Housing Minister
Matthew Pennycook remains Housing Minister and will attend Cabinet.
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