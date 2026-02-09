Full list of cabinet ministers publicly backing Keir Starmer

“Keir Starmer doesn't need to resign”

While Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has this afternoon called for Keir Starmer to stand down as Prime Minister, a number of cabinet ministers have come out in support of the Prime Minister.

As of the latest tally, here is a list of all the cabinet ministers thus far to have come out in support of Starmer.

Rachel Reeves

David Lammy

Yvette Cooper

John Healey

Darren Jones

Peter Kyle

Heidi Alexander

Steve Reed

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Richard Hermer

Jo Stevens

Douglas Alexander

Wes Streeting

Ed Miliband

Chancellor Rochel Reeves posted on X: “Rebuilding Britain takes time. But thanks to the decisions we’ve made NHS waiting lists are falling. Inflation is falling. Interest rates are falling. The conditions for the economy to grow are there.

“With Keir as our Prime Minister we are turning the country around.”

Wes Streeting has also shown his support for Starmer, telling Sky’s Beth Rigby: “Keir Starmer doesn’t need to resign”, and adding: “Give Keir a chance”.

Lisa Nandy has also come out in support of the Prime Minister, posting on X: “We were elected just eighteen months ago to fundamentally change this country and improve lives after more than a decade of decline.

“The Prime Minister is right to take that obligation seriously and he has my full support as he works in difficult circumstances to deliver.”