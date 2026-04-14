Your Party ‘over’ in Scotland as entire leadership committee quits

The 12 committee members have now pledged to form a new party

The leadership of Your Party in Scotland has resigned en masse and declared that the party is “over”.

The 12 members of the interim Scottish executive committee have accused Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s left-wing outfit of blocking Scottish activists from contesting the upcoming Holyrood elections.

The committee members have said they will now set up a rival party.

In a joint statement, the outgoing Scottish leadership committee said that Your Party in Scotland had not been given access to funding and mailing lists.

They said: “We have, after careful thought and consideration, taken the collective decision to resign our positions on [the interim Scottish executive committee], having found ourselves completely blocked when we attempted to carry out the clear mandate set for us by members from across Scotland.”

The group said that the move followed a UK-wide central executive committee (CEC) meeting, where Niall Christie, the Scotland representative, was allegedly prevented from putting forward measures to allow the Scottish party the ability to contact members.

His attempt to put forward a motion affirming the Scottish party’s independence also failed.

The group also condemned the party’s decision to remove thousands of Your Party members affiliated with other socialist organisations, including the Scottish Socialist Party.

Christie told Holyrood: “It has become clear the party has run out of road. This is in no small part down to the consistent disrespect shown to Scotland and Scottish members, with decisions about us being made without our input, and on our behalf.”

The statement added: “No serious attempt to unite the left can be done through purges of socialists or by disregarding entire nations and their representatives. It is clear that these are fatal blows to the Your Party project from which it cannot recover.”

“Despite this generational fumble of the left in Britain, the need for a new party on the left in Scotland couldn’t be more urgent, and it is our clear intention to continue working towards this.”

The statement also said that the group intends to keep building change, but will “do so outwith the constraints of the deeply flawed and dying Your Party”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward