Zarah Sultana backs ‘Our Party’ bid to remove MPs from leadership of ‘Your Party’

The division rumbles on...

Zarah Sultana had backed an attempt to remove MPs from the leadership of ‘Your Party.

Posting on social media, Sultana shared a link to the ‘Our Party’ petition which is calling for the MPs currently steering the founding of the party to be replaced with ‘grassroots members’.

Sultana said: “This has always been my view: Your Party belongs to you, not MPs.I support this call from the movement. It’s what I’ve been fighting for from the start.”

This comes during an incredibly fraught few days in for the party-to-be. On Thursday, an email was sent to subscribers to the ‘Your Party’ mailing list launching a membership scheme for the new outfit. However, hours later, a statement from the five members of the Independent Alliance Group of MPs (excluding Sultana) said that the email was ‘unauthorised’ and the membership scheme was ‘false’.

Sultana later accused her fellow MPs of being a ‘sexist boys club’ and claimed that the membership scheme was legitimate.

The following day, Sultana released a statement claiming she had been subject to defamatory attacks and saying that she had instructed specialist defamation lawyers.

‘Our Party’ is a group of ‘Your Party’ supporters who have called on the Independent Alliance MPs to ‘hand the reigns over to the grassroots membership’. Over 4,000 people had signed their petition at the time of publication.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward