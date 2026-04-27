What time will we get the 2026 local election results?

This is what time you can expect results

Voters across England will be going to the polls on 7 May to elect more than 5,000 councillors.

In some places, counting will take place overnight. In others, it won’t begin until the following day.

As a result, councils will be declaring results from the early hours of Friday 8 May. Other councils will take until later that day, with some even running in to Saturday.

Here’s a full breakdown of when to expect the results from every council up for election this year.

1am Friday: Halton

1:30am Friday: Harlow

1:45am Friday: Redditch

2am Friday: Chorley, Hart, Hartlepool, Hull, Lincoln, North East Lincolnshire, Rochford, Tamworth

2:30am Friday: Wigan

3am Friday: Basildon, Bolton, Brentwood, Exeter, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Salford, Southend on Sea, Tameside

3:30am Friday: Colchester, Dudley, Westminster

4am Friday: Fareham, Hampshire, Havant, Newcastle Under Lyme, Plymouth, Wandsworth

4:30am Friday: Ealing, Sutton

5am Friday: Bexley, Eastleigh, Kensington and Chelsea, Merton, Oldham, Richmond Upon Thames, Stockport

5:30am Friday: Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow

6am Friday: Havering

6:30am Friday: Southampton

12:30pm Friday: Blackburn, Manchester

1pm Friday: Burnley

1:45pm Friday: North Tyneside

2pm Friday: Cheltenham, Hyndburn, Rochdale, Sheffield, Welwyn Hatfield

2:30pm Friday: Huntingdonshire, Norwich, Pendle, Preston, St Helens, West Oxfordshire

3pm Friday: Cannock Chase, Epping Forrest, Isle of Wight, Islington, Leeds, Rushmoor, Solihull, Three Rivers, Thurrock, Waltham Forest

3:30pm Friday: Nuneaton and Bedworth

4pm Friday: Basingstoke and Deane, Crawley, Gateshead, Hillingdon, Ipswich, Rugby, South Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Sunderland, Trafford, Tunbridge Wells, West Lancashire, West Sussex, Wolverhampton

4:30pm Friday: Barnsley, Bury, Harrow

4:45pm Friday: Newcastle Upon Tyne

5pm Friday: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Cambridge, Coventry, Enfield, Essex, Hackney, Milton Keynes, Redbridge, Sandwell, St Albams. Stevenage, Walsall, Watford, Wokingham

5:30pm Friday: Haringey, Norfolk, Sefton, South Tyneside

6pm Friday: Adur, Birmingham, Camden, East Surrey, East Sussex, Hastings, Kingston Upon Thames, Kirklees, Newham, Southwark, Swindon, Tower Hamlets, Wakefield, West Surrey, Winchester, Worthing

7pm Friday: Bromley, Cherwell

8:30pm Friday: Calderdale

4pm Saturday: Bradford, Croydon, Lewisham

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward