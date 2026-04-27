What time will we get the 2026 local election results?

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Left Foot Forward

This is what time you can expect results

A photo of a ballot box

Voters across England will be going to the polls on 7 May to elect more than 5,000 councillors.

In some places, counting will take place overnight. In others, it won’t begin until the following day.

As a result, councils will be declaring results from the early hours of Friday 8 May. Other councils will take until later that day, with some even running in to Saturday.

Here’s a full breakdown of when to expect the results from every council up for election this year.

1am Friday: Halton

1:30am Friday: Harlow

1:45am Friday: Redditch

2am Friday: Chorley, Hart, Hartlepool, Hull, Lincoln, North East Lincolnshire, Rochford, Tamworth

2:30am Friday: Wigan

3am Friday: Basildon, Bolton, Brentwood, Exeter, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Salford, Southend on Sea, Tameside

3:30am Friday: Colchester, Dudley, Westminster

4am Friday: Fareham, Hampshire, Havant, Newcastle Under Lyme, Plymouth, Wandsworth

4:30am Friday: Ealing, Sutton

5am Friday: Bexley, Eastleigh, Kensington and Chelsea, Merton, Oldham, Richmond Upon Thames, Stockport

5:30am Friday: Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow

6am Friday: Havering

6:30am Friday: Southampton

12:30pm Friday: Blackburn, Manchester

1pm Friday: Burnley

1:45pm Friday: North Tyneside

2pm Friday: Cheltenham, Hyndburn, Rochdale, Sheffield, Welwyn Hatfield

2:30pm Friday: Huntingdonshire, Norwich, Pendle, Preston, St Helens, West Oxfordshire

3pm Friday: Cannock Chase, Epping Forrest, Isle of Wight, Islington, Leeds, Rushmoor, Solihull, Three Rivers, Thurrock, Waltham Forest

3:30pm Friday: Nuneaton and Bedworth

4pm Friday: Basingstoke and Deane, Crawley, Gateshead, Hillingdon, Ipswich, Rugby, South Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Sunderland, Trafford, Tunbridge Wells, West Lancashire, West Sussex, Wolverhampton

4:30pm Friday: Barnsley, Bury, Harrow

4:45pm Friday: Newcastle Upon Tyne

5pm Friday: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Cambridge, Coventry, Enfield, Essex, Hackney, Milton Keynes, Redbridge, Sandwell, St Albams. Stevenage, Walsall, Watford, Wokingham

5:30pm Friday: Haringey, Norfolk, Sefton, South Tyneside

6pm Friday: Adur, Birmingham, Camden, East Surrey, East Sussex, Hastings, Kingston Upon Thames, Kirklees, Newham, Southwark, Swindon, Tower Hamlets, Wakefield, West Surrey, Winchester, Worthing

7pm Friday: Bromley, Cherwell

8:30pm Friday: Calderdale

4pm Saturday: Bradford, Croydon, Lewisham

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Top 5 local election battles to watch this May
  2. ‘Read the room’: How the left has reacted to the local election results
  3. Tories predicted to lose 500 seats in humiliating local election wipeout for Kemi Badenoch
  4. What time will seats declare? An hour-by-hour guide to election night
Comments are closed.