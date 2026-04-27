What time will we get the 2026 local election results?

This is what time you can expect results
Voters across England will be going to the polls on 7 May to elect more than 5,000 councillors.
In some places, counting will take place overnight. In others, it won’t begin until the following day.
As a result, councils will be declaring results from the early hours of Friday 8 May. Other councils will take until later that day, with some even running in to Saturday.
Here’s a full breakdown of when to expect the results from every council up for election this year.
1am Friday: Halton
1:30am Friday: Harlow
1:45am Friday: Redditch
2am Friday: Chorley, Hart, Hartlepool, Hull, Lincoln, North East Lincolnshire, Rochford, Tamworth
2:30am Friday: Wigan
3am Friday: Basildon, Bolton, Brentwood, Exeter, Oxford, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Reading, Salford, Southend on Sea, Tameside
3:30am Friday: Colchester, Dudley, Westminster
4am Friday: Fareham, Hampshire, Havant, Newcastle Under Lyme, Plymouth, Wandsworth
4:30am Friday: Ealing, Sutton
5am Friday: Bexley, Eastleigh, Kensington and Chelsea, Merton, Oldham, Richmond Upon Thames, Stockport
5:30am Friday: Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow
6am Friday: Havering
6:30am Friday: Southampton
12:30pm Friday: Blackburn, Manchester
1pm Friday: Burnley
1:45pm Friday: North Tyneside
2pm Friday: Cheltenham, Hyndburn, Rochdale, Sheffield, Welwyn Hatfield
2:30pm Friday: Huntingdonshire, Norwich, Pendle, Preston, St Helens, West Oxfordshire
3pm Friday: Cannock Chase, Epping Forrest, Isle of Wight, Islington, Leeds, Rushmoor, Solihull, Three Rivers, Thurrock, Waltham Forest
3:30pm Friday: Nuneaton and Bedworth
4pm Friday: Basingstoke and Deane, Crawley, Gateshead, Hillingdon, Ipswich, Rugby, South Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Sunderland, Trafford, Tunbridge Wells, West Lancashire, West Sussex, Wolverhampton
4:30pm Friday: Barnsley, Bury, Harrow
4:45pm Friday: Newcastle Upon Tyne
5pm Friday: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Cambridge, Coventry, Enfield, Essex, Hackney, Milton Keynes, Redbridge, Sandwell, St Albams. Stevenage, Walsall, Watford, Wokingham
5:30pm Friday: Haringey, Norfolk, Sefton, South Tyneside
6pm Friday: Adur, Birmingham, Camden, East Surrey, East Sussex, Hastings, Kingston Upon Thames, Kirklees, Newham, Southwark, Swindon, Tower Hamlets, Wakefield, West Surrey, Winchester, Worthing
7pm Friday: Bromley, Cherwell
8:30pm Friday: Calderdale
4pm Saturday: Bradford, Croydon, Lewisham
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
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