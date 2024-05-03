‘Read the room’: How the left has reacted to the local election results

The Greens toast impressive gains, as progressives celebrate the Tories downfall and lead the call for a general election

Heavy losses for the Conservative Party in the local elections so far has seen those on the left toast their own successes.

The Green Party are celebrating impressive gains with 13 council seats won as of 10:30am. At this rate the party is on track for its ‘best performance yet’ in local elections in England, Britain’s polling guru Prof Sir John Curtice said.

More people are reaching for an alternative to the two main parties, Prof Curtice commented with polls indicating that around one in three people are choosing a party that is neither Conservative or Labour.

Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Greens hailed the party’s great results so far.

Ramsay said: “Fantastic to see Green councillors elected in Newcastle, Sefton & Redditch for first time, and we’ve added to seats on councils in all corners of England. Heading for another record year of Green councillors.”

Co-leader Carla Denyer said: “People are realising that if they want Green policies they can vote Green and they’ll get Green councillors.”

Deputy Green leader Zack Polanski celebrated the party’s first ever Green councillor in Newcastle.

“It was great to go launch Nick Hartley’s campaign and I’m so proud to see him elected as a new Green Party councillor. It’s early yet but there’s some amazing results coming in – congratulations to the entire team!!!” said Polanski.

Shadow Deputy PM Angela Rayner hailed Labour’s historic win in Blackpool South, as she took the opportunity to call for a general election.



Rayner said on X: “I’m so proud of Chris Webb. A historic swing to Labour in Blackpool South. He’s shown that after years of Tory neglect, there is a better alternative. Britain is demanding change. It’s time for a General Election”.

Media personality Carol Vorderman said the Tory losses this morning were “cataclysmic” and wrote: “Stunning results coming in.

“Labour gains Rushmoor council in Hampshire (big military area Inc Aldershot) Labour gains Hartlepool council Labour gains Thurrock. Hugely significant areas for the upcoming GE.”

Byline Times political editor Adam Bienkov said: “All of the signs so far suggest that the Conservative party’s strategy of trying to cling onto power through a ‘mix of culture wars and the trans debate’ is only worsening their defeats to Labour.”

While Taj Ali, co-editor of The Tribune warned of Labour’s losses over Gaza: “Labour lost around 100 councillors over Gaza prior to these elections. The growing politicisation of British Muslims is transforming the way they engage with political parties and causing serious headaches for Labour.”

Paul Nowak, leader of the Trades Union Congress said: “The PM should read the room and accept that the British people just don’t think him and his Party are up to the job.

“Time to step aside and call an election.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward