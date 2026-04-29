Reform candidate wants ‘every Muslim out of Europe’

Leo Fruhman, who also goes by Ari Fruhman has repeatedly endorsed Restore Britain via an anonymous Twitter account under the name “Johnny Lawrence”.

Yet another Reform UK candidate has been exposed for having Islamophobic and hateful views, as the crisis affecting Reform’s candidates continues, despite Nigel Farage claiming that his party have ‘beefed up’ their vetting processes.

This time anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate has exposed Leo Fruhman, Reform’s candidate for Mill Hill ward in Barnet.

Leo Fruhman, who also goes by Ari Fruhman has repeatedly endorsed Restore Britain via an anonymous Twitter account under the name “Johnny Lawrence”.

Under his pseudonym, Fruhman wrote on X: “Every Muslim out of Europe”. Hope not Hate also reports that he has called “Keir Starmer a “proper cunt” and “Muslim loving abhorrent man”, and said “this is beyond incredible” in response to an anti-Muslim rant by US activist Valentina Gomez in which she called Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood a “dirty Pakistani”.

Alongside his vile Islamophobia, Fruhman also appears to be disgusted at the fact that Israel hosts a Gay Pride festival, leaving the comment “disgraceful” under a post pointing it out.

Will Farage take action against yet another candidate with disgraceful views, or is Reform more than happy to have them run for office?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward