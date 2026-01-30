Reform forced to drop another candidate over ‘abhorrent and sickening’ social media posts

Mike Manning made racist comments online and described the Nazis as "peace-loving"

Reform UK has been forced to drop another candidate who posted “racist, antisemitic, xenophobic” comments on social media.

Nigel Farage’s party dropped the ball on vetting again, claiming that the Redcar and Cleveland Borough council candidate, Mike Manning, failed to declare his X account during the vetting process.

Manning was Reform’s chosen candidate in a by-election in Zetland ward on 19 February.

In a post from last November, Manning wrote: “Jews, Muslims… there is something about circumcision that goes to their heads.”

In another post, Manning claimed that all Muslims are on Universal Credit. He wrote: “We already pay the Jizya tax, it’s called Universal Credits. They are all on it”.

Jizya is an historic Islamic tax levied on non-Muslims, in exchange for protection and allegiance.

Manning also posted an offensive reply to a post wishing people Happy Kwanzaa – a cultural festival celebrated in the US by some African Americans from 26 December to 1 January. He wrote: “Are you having the traditional stuffed Chimpanzee for Kwanzaa dinner?”.

Manning also described the Nazis as “peace-loving” and “democratically elected” online.

Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP wrote to Farage calling on him to sack the Reform council candidate.

Cooper said that “these kinds of racist, antisemitic, xenophobic beliefs have no place in our politics”.

She also pointed out that Farage had “previously pledged to root out racism in your party, stating in 2024 that Reform UK ‘doesn’t want extremists’ or ‘bigots’, and that candidates from that date would be ‘rigorously’ vetted”.

Cooper went on to say: “Did you vet Mr Manning? If so, did you decide his awful beliefs were acceptable to you? If not, will you accept that you lied to the British public in promising that your party would research those individuals representing Reform UK in public life?”.

Reform confirmed it had opened a disciplinary investigation into Manning last night, and has now withdrawn support for him.

In a post on Facebook, Manning, who was a former Royal Artillery serviceman, wrote: “In light of the unfortunate tweets I made, for which I profusely apologise, I have now resigned from the Reform Party.”

He added: “If I could I would withdraw my name from the ballot.”

Manning will still appear as a Reform UK candidate because electoral law means names cannot be changed after ballot papers have been published.

