Reform activist suspended over racist comments remains election agent

Clearly Reform are more than happy to have people with hateful views among their ranks.

A Reform UK activist who was previously suspended for making racist and antisemitic comments, is now the party’s election agent for a number of its candidates ahead of local elections due to take place next month.

The Guardian reports that Adam Mitula, an interim campaign manager in the Tameside area, is now an election agent for three of the party’s candidates in Manchester ahead of polls on 7 May.

The latest revelations will cause yet more problems for Farage, who has claimed that the vetting processes for candidates in his party has been beefed up. However, candidates continue to be exposed for having posted hateful and bigoted remarks and it has failed to deal with the disgraceful views of its election agent.

Mitula, who was an activist for Reform in the Gorton and Denton by-election, was suspended in February after being accused of posting a highly offensive racial slur aimed at black people, and also made what appeared to be a derogatory remark about Jewish women.

He is also alleged to have agreed with a Holocaust denier that the number of Jewish people murdered by the Nazis had been exaggerated. Mitula claimed that his remarks had been taken out of context.

His posts were uncovered by anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate. They showed Mitula suggesting that “60-70%” of transgender people were paedophiles, that he would “never touch a Jewish woman”, and his use of the N-word.

Despite his previous suspension, the Guardian says that Mitula is now an election agent for Reform candidates standing in three wards in the Tameside area: Aron Webb, Audra Murray and Daniel Bennett.

Clearly Reform are more than happy to have people with hateful views among their ranks.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

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