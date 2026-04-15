Member of the public rinses Reform MP Lee Anderson over ‘racist’ England flags

'The flags went up before the potholes were sorted'

A member of the public confronted Reform MP Lee Anderson over Reform’s prioritisation of “silly little racist flags” over fixing potholes while he was campaigning ahead of the local elections.

The woman, a local teacher, confronted the Ashfield MP during a Reform stunt at a petrol station in Lowdham, Nottinghamshire yesterday, where Anderson and Robert Jenrick promoted discounted fuel.

The lady said: “The flags went up before the potholes were sorted. You could not tell the truth if your life depended on it.

“So get your silly little racist flags and stick them where the sun doesn’t shine. It’s pathetic. You’re pathetic.”

The Reform MP did not respond to her criticisms, but simply said: “It’s very nice to meet you”, before going to pose for a photo with a Reform supporter.

The Reform supporter told the woman to “Vote Reform at every opportunity”, to which she responded “scumbag”.

Online, the woman has been praised for confronting the Reform MP, with one X user commenting: “Give this woman a damehood”.

While Anderson had little to say during the exchange, he later posted on X, attacking the teaching profession: “Our teaching profession….

“Not all of them but far too many.”

Other Reform MPs joined in on the attack.

Richard Tice MP shared the video of the conversation on X, and wrote: “Lee Anderson educates lefty teacher ….”

Suella Braverman also weighed in, saying: “Well done @LeeAndersonMP for being professional and courteous.

“Wish the same could be said of the other person.

“Very concerning that someone like this is in the teaching profession.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward