LFF Live: How do we clean up politics? With the Good Law Project

Sign up for episode 3 of LFF Live

At the third edition of LFF Live, we’ll be interviewing the Good Law Project’s Head of Digital, Campaigns and Communications Agustina Oliveri about how we can clean up politics.

LFF Live is a new interview series hosted by Left Foot Forward. We’ll be speaking to some of the most significant figures across progressive politics in the UK to understand how to address the biggest threats facing the world and drive progressive change.

Our editor Basit Mahmood will be interviewing Agustina at 6pm on April 29, with you having the opportunity to put your questions to her too.

You can watch previous episodes of LFF Live by subscribing to LFF’s YouTube channel.