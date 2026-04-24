LFF Live: How do we clean up politics? With the Good Law Project

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Left Foot Forward

Sign up for episode 3 of LFF Live

A graphic advertising the third edition of LFF Live

At the third edition of LFF Live, we’ll be interviewing the Good Law Project’s Head of Digital, Campaigns and Communications Agustina Oliveri about how we can clean up politics.

LFF Live is a new interview series hosted by Left Foot Forward. We’ll be speaking to some of the most significant figures across progressive politics in the UK to understand how to address the biggest threats facing the world and drive progressive change.

Our editor Basit Mahmood will be interviewing Agustina at 6pm on April 29, with you having the opportunity to put your questions to her too.

Sign up for this edition of LFF Live

You can watch previous episodes of LFF Live by subscribing to LFF’s YouTube channel.

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